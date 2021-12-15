LISTEN: Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker updates his campaign

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running...
The United States Senate confirmed former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Saturday, with three Democrats voting in opposition. The Senate voted 48-21 in a rare middle of the night session to confirm Emanuel to the position with Democrat Sens. Elizabeth...
The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning Thursday left more than 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed Rai, hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden's agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat. "So, who is the real president of this country,...
