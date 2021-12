ROCHESTER — A combination of two common sleep disorders may increase your risk of heart disease and dying. The culprits? Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Researchers from Flinders University in Australia looked at data from more than 5000 people over 15 years. Results of their study show that people with both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea were two times more likely to have high blood pressure and 70% more likely to have cardiovascular disease than people who had only one or neither of the disorders.

