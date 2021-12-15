Some U.S. Adults With Hypertension Using Meds That May Raise BP

Mounting data suggests that early-life exposure to elevated cholesterol levels—chiefly apolipoprotein B-containing cholesterol particles (eg, LDL cholesterol)—are strongly linked to the development of coronary heart disease later in life, explains Michael Honigberg, MD, MPP. “We know these cholesterol particles cause heart and vascular disease,” he says. “Accordingly, our cardiovascular guidelines are very clear that adults with severe hypercholesterolemia (defined as LDL cholesterol ≥190 mg/dL) should be treated with statins (or, in some cases, other lipid-lowering medications) to reduce this disease risk. However, in our clinical practice, we continue to observe that patients often are undertreated or go untreated for many years until they have their first heart attack or stroke. Prior data suggest treatment gaps are particularly pronounced for younger adults, who may be falsely perceived as low risk due to their young age.”
