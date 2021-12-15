ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Some U.S. Adults With Hypertension Using Meds That May Raise BP

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Among U.S. adults with hypertension, 18.5 percent report using medications that may raise blood pressure (BP), according to a research letter published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Internal Medicine. John A. Vitarello, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston,...

