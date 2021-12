Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the underlying conditions health leaders have warned could lead to severe outcomes has been obesity, among other factors. Now, a team of researchers from Stanford University and the University of Switzerland have published a study validating the warnings. The study, published in the preprint journal bioRxiv, has not yet been peer-reviewed but found obesity is an independent risk factor for infection, severe disease, and mortality.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO