The victor of the very first Ultimate Fighting Championship strawweight fight is hanging up her gloves. The automated UFC roster tracker on Twitter named UFC Roster Watch noted on Friday that Claudia Gadelha had been removed from the UFC roster. Those announcements do not necessarily mean that the fighter has been let go, but rather that they are ineligible for rankings or are otherwise pulled due to inactivity. In this case, as later announced by MMA Fighting, Gadelha had indeed informed the UFC that she would be retiring from competition. She has since confirmed this news on her Instagram stories, thanking people for their support.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO