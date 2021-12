I was severely asthmatic as a child and young adult. Hospital visits were frequent and scary. This is how I managed my illness, which still applies today. Disclaimer: Let me begin responsibly. The following, to be clear, is not medical advice; nor are my words being presented as a “cure.” Always seek a medical professional when in the midst of an attack. That said, what I will share here is based on personal experience, and also the experiences of friends who have been through the nightmare of an asthmatic-related lung disease … and have learned how to manage their symptoms when no doctor was immediately available.

2021-01-02