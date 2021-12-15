ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying Patients at Low Risk for In-Hospital Mortality After STEMI

When compared with fibrinolysis, primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) has been associated with significant reductions in morbidity and mortality and decreases risks for mechanical and arrhythmic complications in patients presenting with ST elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI). “As outcomes have improved with primary PCI, there has been increasing interest in further stratifying...

ophthalmologytimes.com

Identifying risk factors for endophthalmitis after cataract surgery

An elevated risk may be associated with the cataract type, case complexity, and history of diabetic macular edema or proliferative diabetic retinopathy. A large retrospective analysis recently set out to identify the risk factors for endophthalmitis after cataract surgery. This study, conducted by Michael H. Goldstein, MD, president of Ocular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effectiveness of LODS, OASIS, and SAPS II to predict in-hospital mortality for intensive care patients with ST elevation myocardial infarction

The relationship between three scoring systems (LODS, OASIS, and SAPS II) and in-hospital mortality of intensive care patients with ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) is currently inconclusive. The baseline data, LODS score, OASIS score, SAPS II score, and in-hospital prognosis of intensive care patients with STEMI were retrieved from the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV database. Propensity score matching analysis was performed to reduce bias. Receiver operating characteristic curves (ROC) were drawn for the three scoring systems, and comparisons between the areas under the ROC curves (AUC) were conducted. Decision curve analysis (DCA) was performed to determine the net benefits of the three scoring systems. LODS and SAPS II were independent risk factors for in-hospital mortality. For the study cohort, the AUCs of LODS, OASIS, SAPS II were 0.867, 0.827, and 0.894; after PSM, the AUCs of LODS, OASIS, SAPS II were 0.877, 0.821, and 0.881. A stratified analysis of the patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention/coronary artery bypass grafting (PCI/CABG) or not was conducted. In the PCI/CABG group, the AUCs of LODS, OASIS, SAPS II were 0.853, 0.825, and 0.867, while in the non-PCI/CABG group, the AUCs of LODS, OASIS, SAPS II were 0.857, 0.804, and 0.897. The results of the Z test suggest that the predictive value of LODS and SAPS II was not statistically different, but both were higher than OASIS. According to the DCA, the net clinical benefit of LODS was the greatest. LODS and SAPS II have excellent predictive value, and in most cases, both were higher than OASIS. With a more concise composition and greater clinical benefit, LODS may be a better predictor of in-hospital mortality for intensive care patients with STEMI.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Association of Early Systemic Corticosteroid Therapy with Mortality in Patients with Stevens–Johnson Syndrome

Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) are both fatal dermatologic illnesses. The use of systemic corticosteroids as an additional treatment for SJS or TEN is still debatable. The purpose of this study was to see if early systemic corticosteroid therapy affects in-hospital mortality in patients with SJS or TEN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

A Dual Diagnosis of Covid-19 and TB Increases Mortality Risk

Hispanic ethnicity, diabetes more common in those with both diseases. Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, confirmed diabetes, or living in an area with low health equity were each found to be risk factors for a dual diagnosis of Covid-19 and tuberculosis in a cross-sectional analysis conducted in California. The death rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Patients with Hyperkalemia at Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

Researchers in Pakistan, led by Asfia Jabbar, MD, conducted a prospective cross-sectional observational study designed to examine the variety and frequency of cardiovascular events among patients with varying stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were hospitalized for other causes. Results of the study were reported online in Cureus [doi:10.7759/cureus.18801].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

The ACE Index for Identifying High-Risk Patients With Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
physiciansweekly.com

Classification System May Identify Patients Likely to Benefit from PFO Closure

System has potential to guide individual decision-making. A causal classification system applied to randomized trial results discerned subgroups of patients who may benefit from patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure and distinguished them from patients unlikely to receive benefit. “Among patients aged 18 to 60 with PFO-associated stroke, risk reduction for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Biomarker Discovered That Could Help Identify High-Risk COVID-19 Patients

Researchers have discovered a biomarker that could assist in the early identification of people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. Led by computational researchers from WEHI, in collaboration with The University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology and Hospital Marcelino Champagnat in Brazil, the study used advanced spatial transcriptomic techniques to screen for genes associated with excessive inflammation in the lungs, a key indicator of severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Improving Suicide Risk Screening to Help Identify Patients at Highest Risk

“Suicide risk screening in primary care results in very high false positive rates, according to previous research,” explains Craig J. Bryan, PsyD, ABPP. “More than 95% of patients who screen positive on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) do not attempt or die by suicide. These false positives can lead to misallocation of limited clinical and treatment resources and potentially increase patient exposure to risks associated with unnecessary treatment (eg, medication side effects and additional financial costs). Improving the accuracy of suicide risk screening can therefore help focus treatments and interventions to those patients who have the greatest need.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Rivaroxaban Safely Cuts VTE Risk After COVID-19 Hospitalization: MICHELE

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Extended anticoagulation with low-dose rivaroxaban (Xarelto, Bayer/Janssen) after hospitalization for COVID-19 may reduce the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) without worsening the risk of bleeding in patients who had been considered high-risk for VTE, a multicenter randomized trial suggests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Mortality Elevated in Merkel Cell Patients Living in Rural Areas

There is an increased incidence of locally staged Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) among patients who live in rural areas of the United States, compared with those in urban and metropolitan areas, yet overall survival is worse in rural areas. This paradox was discovered in an analysis of data from the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

State-of-the-art technology will allow physicians to identify patients who are at risk for serious illness ahead of time

A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University will make it possible, using artificial intelligence, to identify patients who are at risk of serious illness as a result of blood infections. The researchers trained the AI program to study the electronic medical records of about 8,000 patients at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital who were found to be positive for blood infections. These records included demographic data, blood test results, medical history and diagnosis. After studying each patient's data and medical history, the program was able to automatically identify medical files' risk factors with an accuracy of 82%. According to the researchers, in the future this model could even serve as an early warning system for doctors, by enabling them to rank patients based on their risk of serious disease.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Comparison of Efficacy of Ivabradine With Traditional Therapy in Patients With Left Ventricular Dysfunction.

Heart failure patients usually present with disease exacerbation that overburdens the hospitals and also increases the risk of mortality with increased heart rate being the main issue. Consideration is being given to drugs for sole heart rate control in addition to conventional therapy. To compare the outcomes of ivabradine to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 Wanes Among Dialysis Patients

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For persons receiving dialysis, the antibody response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) wanes through five to six months and is associated with a risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
PALO ALTO, CA
physiciansweekly.com

History of Foot Ulcer & Risk for Limb Amputation or Death

Since care for diabetic foot ulcers is delivered by a wide range of healthcare professionals, from nurses working in primary care to specialized diabetes foot clinics, collecting population-based data on diabetic foot ulceration is notoriously difficult. Furthermore, epidemiological data on populations with diabetic foot ulceration collected from selected subpopulations is open to bias, hence the importance of unselected population-based data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Persistent Dyspnea After COVID-19 May Indicate Cardiac Dysfunction

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Patients with persistent dyspnea one year after recovery from the acute phase of COVID-19 may have abnormal heart function, according to a study presented at EuroEcho 2021, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology, held from Dec. 9 to 11 in Berlin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Severe COVID patients risk an increase in mortality rate when cared for outside of an ICU

Providing high-quality care to severely ill patients is a complex endeavor that requires trained personnel, a designated setting, monitoring equipment, and specialized management. Researchers from the School of Medicine at Trinity College and St James's Hospital have, for the first time, studied the clinical characteristics and the relative impact of caring for severe COVID-19 patients outside of the intensive care unit (ICU) setting in Ireland. The impact and outcome had been previously unknown. Their findings, which are part of a larger global study, have been published in ERJ Open Research.
PUBLIC HEALTH

