Diseases & Treatments

Higher Resting Heart Rate Tied to Dementia Risk in Older Adults

 4 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — An elevated resting heart rate (RHR) is associated with incident dementia in older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 3 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Yume Imahori, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in...

