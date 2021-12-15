Higher Resting Heart Rate Tied to Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine has no significant effect on the risk for heart attack or stroke in older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal JAMA. There is now a large body of evidence showing that the approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the United States — those from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — are safe and offer substantial protection against the viral infection. But nearly every medical intervention, including vaccines, carries some level of risk for side effects or complications. So far, there is every indication that the most common side effects of COVID-19 vaccines tend to be mild — including soreness at the injection site, tiredness, fever, and chills that tend to go away within a day or two. A more serious concern is a severe allergic reaction within minutes of receiving the vaccine, which is extremely rare but requires immediate medical attention.

