Public Safety

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

 4 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December...

Killeen Daily Herald

Temple shoplifting suspect sought by police

Temple police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of a Nov. 26 theft. The incident occurred at the H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st Street. At 5:30 p.m., the man entered the store, took multiple items and put them inside a cooler before leaving the store without paying, according to a news release. A dollar amount for the items was not released.
TEMPLE, TX
CBS San Francisco

Fremont Man Charged With Repeatedly Ramming Neighbor With Car, Separate Hate Crime Assault

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont man was charged this week with attempted murder by repeatedly hitting a victim with his vehicle earlier this month, as well as an August assault with a hate crime enhancement, police said Friday. On December 6, Fremont police officers responded to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. They found a man with major injuries to his legs and body as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a vehicle. The victim told police he was walking to his apartment when his neighbor intentionally...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood Bank Robbed; Suspect Sought

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Brentwood were looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday. Officers responded to a 3:20 p.m. report of the robbery in the 200 block of Sand Creek Road where a Fremont Bank branch is located. An initial investigation found that a man wearing a surgical mask, glasses, a hat and gloves entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash to an employee. The suspect indicated he had a gun but no weapon was seen. The worker turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled in a light-colored sedan last seen heading east on Sand Creek Road. Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Brentwood Police Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at (925) 809-7911. All callers may remain anonymous. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
BRENTWOOD, CA
#Pennsylvania Avenue
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 13th St. The caller on 911 stated that a female was chasing him with a knife. When officers...
BROWNWOOD, TX
WCIA

Police seek suspects in shooting involving vehicles

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are looking for the people responsible for shots fired between two moving vehicles on Thursday. No one was reported hurt. Deputy Chief Josh Webb said at around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street. Callers to police had reported a white sport utility […]
DANVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Suspect sought in theft investigation

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation. The man pictured is wanted for questioning in a Sept. 7 theft of money from another customer at a Hilo financial institution. The man sought by police was reported to be driving a black two-door sedan.
HILO, HI
mpdc.dc.gov

Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dpdbeat.com

Identity Sought of Animal Cruelty Suspect

On November 12, 2021, a 6-month-old female, black and brown medium-sized dog was found loose in the 100 block of S. Murdeaux Ln, Dallas, TX. During the intake exam, the dog was found to have an injury from a gunshot. The dog received vet care and is expected to make a full recovery.
DALLAS, TX
Gephardt Daily

Officer allegedly assaulted by 2 suspects while investigating report of stolen vehicle in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer was allegedly assaulted by two suspects while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Murray Thursday morning. A Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division officer received a LoJack alert in the area of 5600 South 900 East at approximately noon, MVED Director Allan Shinney told Gephardt Daily. Shinney explained that LoJack is an auto-theft recovery system that consumers can purchase to protect their vehicle.
MURRAY, UT
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. Two 17 year-old juvenile males and a 14 year-old juvenile male, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1000 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-177-342.
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes agents from the FBI’s Washington Field office, announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the Third and Fifth Districts.
WASHINGTON, DC

