Homicide: Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot after an argument with a stranger in south Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Mount Street, where they found the 46-year-old man shot in the arm and the leg. They said the suspect is an unknown man who looked to be in his 30s.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is the 15th victim of a shooting in Baltimore Friday.
At least 14 shot Friday in #Baltimore, 2 dead:
▪️5 in W. Baltimore, 7:49PM▪️1 in S. Baltimore, 6:34PM▪️4 in C. Baltimore, 12:57PM▪️3 in E. Baltimore, Noon▪️1 in W. Baltimore, 5:43AM
6 shot Thursday, including officer Keona Holley, who is still fighting for her life @WJZ
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 18, 2021
Police ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
