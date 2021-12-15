ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Homicide: Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast

mpdc.dc.gov
 4 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast. At approximately 4:05 am, an off-duty member of the Metropolitan Police Department was travelling, at the...

mpdc.dc.gov

CBS Baltimore

After Apparent Murder Suicides, Attorney Says Intensity Of Domestic Violence Increased Over Pandemic

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS San Francisco

Fremont Man Charged With Repeatedly Ramming Neighbor With Car, Separate Hate Crime Assault

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont man was charged this week with attempted murder by repeatedly hitting a victim with his vehicle earlier this month, as well as an August assault with a hate crime enhancement, police said Friday. On December 6, Fremont police officers responded to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. They found a man with major injuries to his legs and body as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a vehicle. The victim told police he was walking to his apartment when his neighbor intentionally...
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbslocal.com

Man, 24, Shot In The Head In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in West Baltimore Monday evening, police said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the man and had him rushed to an area hospital. Because of his condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRC

Police investigating deadly shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Millvale Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at an apartment building on Millvale Court near South Cumminsville around 7 a.m. One man, 45-year-old Geno Cunningham, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.
MILLVALE, PA
CBS San Francisco

18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested For August Fatal Shooting At Sunnyvale House Party

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday for a shooting at a large house party in Sunnyvale that killed one person and injured another in August. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Thursday the arrest of Sean Andrew James Jr. followed months of detective work to identify the shooter. On August 7, officers responded to a report of a party of some 150-200 people at a house on the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. As officers arrived, they heard several gunshots coming from the home and once inside found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Sunnyvale DPS said. Sean Andrew...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Fort Morgan Times

Friday homicide victim identified by Fort Morgan police

The man who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Fort Morgan Friday has been identified. Fort Morgan Police Chief Loren Sharp in a press release Saturday named the homicide victim as Joseph Contreras, 32. His body was found after gunshots were reported early Friday morning by a third party who said they did not hear the shots, but had learned of them approximately 5 minutes prior, according to the release.
FORT MORGAN, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WANE-TV

Woman, 20, shot while driving in SE Fort Wayne dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was shot as she drove along a southeast Fort Wayne roadway earlier this week has died. It was just after 3 p.m. Sunday when police and medics responded to Euclid Avenue and Eckart Street on reports of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find a car crashed underneath a truck that was parked on the street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In South Baltimore After Argument

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot after an argument with a stranger in south Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 400 block of South Mount Street, where they found the 46-year-old man shot in the arm and the leg. They said the suspect is an unknown man who looked to be in his 30s. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is the 15th victim of a shooting in Baltimore Friday. At least 14 shot Friday in #Baltimore, 2 dead: ▪️5 in W. Baltimore, 7:49PM▪️1 in S. Baltimore, 6:34PM▪️4 in C. Baltimore, 12:57PM▪️3 in E. Baltimore, Noon▪️1 in W. Baltimore, 5:43AM 6 shot Thursday, including officer Keona Holley, who is still fighting for her life @WJZ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 18, 2021 Police ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in South Fort Worth: Police

One person is injured after a shooting at a residence in South Fort Worth on Wednesday, police said. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of New York Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Police said...
FORT WORTH, TX
WSYX ABC6

Century Drive homicide victim identified as Columbus rapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night as a Columbus rapper. He was one of two homicides within an hour that evening. Police released a flyer Sunday asking for tips from the public. The flyer identified the man as Kameron...
COLUMBUS, OH
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road, Southeast. At approximately 8:39 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth man sentenced on drive-by shooting charge at May homicide scene

The first defendant to plead guilty to his actions at the scene of a homicide in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood in May has been sentenced to just over 5 ½ years in prison for multiple crimes. Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 36, admitted to firing off a handgun from inside a...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed By Vineland Police Flipped Cruisers, Ambulance With Backhoe, Witnesses Say

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A chaotic scene involving a man driving a backhoe into a police SUV is now under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office after the incident ended with deadly gunfire. The man, who has not been identified, was shot by a Vineland police officer and later died. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park. Dramatic video shared with CBS3 showed the moments the unidentified driver pushed a police cruiser until it flips onto its side. Witnesses told CBS3 four vehicles were badly damaged in the rampage- an ambulance, two police SUVs and...
VINELAND, NJ
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. At approximately 11:53 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

