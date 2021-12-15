Homicide: Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot after an argument with a stranger in south Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 400 block of South Mount Street, where they found the 46-year-old man shot in the arm and the leg. They said the suspect is an unknown man who looked to be in his 30s. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is the 15th victim of a shooting in Baltimore Friday. At least 14 shot Friday in #Baltimore, 2 dead: ▪️5 in W. Baltimore, 7:49PM▪️1 in S. Baltimore, 6:34PM▪️4 in C. Baltimore, 12:57PM▪️3 in E. Baltimore, Noon▪️1 in W. Baltimore, 5:43AM 6 shot Thursday, including officer Keona Holley, who is still fighting for her life @WJZ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 18, 2021 Police ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

