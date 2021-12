WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released the following statement on his vote to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “At a time of growing and evolving global threats, it is unthinkable that the Biden administration asked for tens of billions of dollars in cuts to our military,” said Senator Scott. “I am proud to vote for this bipartisan authorization to increase U.S. defense spending by $25 billion more than the Biden plan and give our troops a well-deserved pay raise. I remain committed to ensuring our men and women in uniform are fully equipped to keep our country safe and prosperous.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO