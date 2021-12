Orlando Magic point guard R.J. Hampton has entered league health and safety protocols and been ruled out for Friday against the Miami Heat. The Magic placed Hampton, Terrence Ross, and Moe Wagner in protocols and they will all miss Friday's game. They currently have five available players, three listed as questionable, and nine ruled out for Friday. Mychal Mulder is in line for a start versus Miami if the game is played as scheduled. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. also figure to see upticks in usage.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO