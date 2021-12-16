ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester's Red Kettles = $120!

By James Rabe
 1 day ago
If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to...

KROC News

Mystery Solved: Why Rochester Puts Bags On Fire Hydrants

Today on Spotted in Rochester, I found a post from Gabbi Morse that intrigued me. She shared pictures like the one above, where fire hydrants were covered in plastic. I had a few guesses in my head, and without revealing the 12-year-old me guesses, I'll say my adult guesses were along the same lines...protection. But why? Doesn't the paint and design protect them?
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

How Much Does it Cost to Run Christmas Lights in Minnesota?

They're a big part of just about everyone's holiday displays, but do you know how much it costs to run your Christmas lights here in Minnesota?. Utility costs have been in the news here Rochester and across Minnesota this year, with the cost of natural gas way more expensive than it was last year. There's also that new extra fee natural gas customers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are paying thanks to the Texas debacle during the Polar Vortex last February.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday's Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called "weather-related.". Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Freeborn County Hit Hard By Wednesday's Storm In SE Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Freeborn County may have taken the brunt of the storm that swept across southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says a tornado warning was issued for Freeborn County around 6:45 pm. Freitag says severe weather with winds gusting to 70 mph hit the county within minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Mayo Clinic Gives $150,000 to Southeast Minnesota Organizations During 'Season of Gratitude'

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic announced last week that they are giving a total of $150,000 in Season of Gratitude Awards to southeast Minnesota organizations. The $150,000 is in part of a total of $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations that are dedicated to addressing health needs and disparities in the communities that the clinic serves.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Remember the Green Mill Restaurant in Rochester? It's Coming Back

The Green Mill Restaurant is coming back to Rochester, in a slightly different form. Jessica Williams recently wrote about the Crooked Pint relocating to the Rochester Ramada by Wyndham hotel on South Broadway (catty-corner from the Fairgrounds)... New sign alert in Rochester, Minnesota on South Broadway! Looks like the rumor...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Super Popular Rochester Downtown Restaurant Re-Opens Today

Good News About Another Downtown Rochester Restaurant. In September of this year, Potbelly's, in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, closed up tight. Potbelly's Sandwich Shop Temporarily Closed... I made the mistake the other day of trying to grab a salad while I was at work. Since Potbelly's is about a block from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Lucky $100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A lucky Minnesota lottery ticket was recently sold in Rochester. The Minnesota State Lottery reports the ticket for the 500x scratch came was sold at the Kwik Trip store on Marion Rd. It was turned in for a $100,000 prize on Dec. 9th. Meanwhile,...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

