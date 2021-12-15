Mrs. Jo Savage West, 95, wife of Charles E. West and a resident of Birdsnest, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley. She was born in Painter and was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard Savage and the late Mattie Berry Savage. She graduated from Central High School in 1944. Jo was a devoted member of Red Bank Baptist Church and its senior member.

BIRDSNEST, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO