BURLEY—Jo Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes. She was born October 11, 1938, to Arthur John and Evelyn Amanda Burris Zirbel in Mason City, Iowa....
Jo E. Gamble, 73, of rural Mentone, passed surrounded by her family at 3:31 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone.
Mrs. Jo Savage West, 95, wife of Charles E. West and a resident of Birdsnest, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley. She was born in Painter and was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard Savage and the late Mattie Berry Savage. She graduated from Central High School in 1944. Jo was a devoted member of Red Bank Baptist Church and its senior member.
