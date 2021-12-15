2022 Budget & Levy Approved

ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He was 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday. Isakson, whose real estate business made...
(CNN) — A Washington state senator has died a month after confirming with a local radio station he was in El Salvador and sick with Covid-19. State Sen. Doug Ericksen's family announced his death through a statement issued Saturday by the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus, but they did not state the cause of his death.
New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
"Saturday Night Live" outlasted the omicron variant just long enough for one final show of 2021, a year that started with hope and ended with a new pandemic wave impacting weekend laughs again. "SNL" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience, and absent the sounds of scheduled...
WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators...
The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
Three religious organizations filed a challenge to the Supreme Court on Saturday regarding the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with at least 100 employees. The American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network filed an emergency application requesting a stay on the mandate, which was developed...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.
(CNN) — Forget the waves of Covid-19. One expert says "there's a tsunami coming" for unvaccinated Americans as the Delta variant fuels new hospitalizations and the Omicron variant has started to spread rapidly. "This Omicron variant is extraordinarily contagious. It's as contagious as measles, and that's about the most...
Comments / 0