ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Elf on a...Jeep?

Plainsman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandma may have been run over by a reindeer, but...

plainsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cadillac News

2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk - This jeep has it all

2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk - This jeep has it all, 4 x 4 with various modes to choose from the street to sand to snowy mountains, this renegade is ready for it. Heated leather seats & steering wheel, power seat, windows, locks, mirrors and remote start for those cold winter mornings. One owner, clean Car-fax and local owned. Call Scott McDowell for more information at Classic Chevrolet 231-884-6323 stock#C867A.
CARS
Chicago Parents

Watch This, Do That: Elf

Buddy the Elf’s here to help spread some cheer — something we all need right now! Elf‘s a Christmas movie classic as Buddy (played by Will Ferrell), a man raised by an elf in the North Pole, goes on a journey to New York City to find his real father.
MOVIES
charlotteparent.com

Elf On The Shelf Is Back!

Setting creative scenes for your Elf On The Shelf is just one more thing to add to the busy list of holiday to-dos. Find inspiration with these 12 go-to ideas that are as fun as they are easy to set up. Use items you already have around the house, or get some help from the team at Sweet Spot Studio and order an Elf On The Shelf 2 Week Kit, and keep the family guessing what those sneaky elves will be up to next! (Ed. Note: Images courtesy of Brooke Light Photography feature scenes that are available at Sweet Spot Studio)
ENTERTAINMENT
WBUR

Just say 'no' to the 'Elf on the Shelf'

“Mom, have you ever heard of something called an Elf On A Shelf?” my daughter asked. She was 7, it was December, and this was a question that I had been dreading for years. I knew the day would come, and now it had arrived. It was time to face the Elf and admit that I didn’t want him in my home.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elf#Vehicles#Grandma
WRAL News

Elf gone wild

About five or six years ago, this little creepy elf showed up at our house on Dec. 1st. He had a note saying he'd be there until Christmas and that "he'd be keeping an eye on us on behalf of his boss, Santa." That mischievous look in his eyes told...
DOGS
voiceofalexandria.com

Cast of Elf - the Musical

Not on a shelf, but a stage; "Elf - the Musical" opens Thursday. (Alexandria, MN) I'm not sure the last time I've smiled as much during a performance. As so…
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
27 First News

Best Elf on the Shelf letter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a bestselling children’s book and a holiday tradition for many families. Letters from the children’s elf make this holiday tradition engaging and fun for the whole family. There are several ways for an elf to send letters to their children. Letters such as Official Elf Reports are a top choice for their versatility and ability to be used year after year. However, there are a wide variety of options you should consider when shopping for an Elf on the Shelf letter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kiowacountypress.net

6 tips on preparing your Jeep for the winter

As we approach months of heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, it's a good idea for car owners to winterize their vehicles. Winterizing your Jeep or any vehicle can help avoid problems like sliding on icy roads, frozen fuel lines, bad visibility, or any other emergencies that can occur when temperatures drop.
CARS
culturemap.com

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The new Christmas tradition Elf on a Shelf: The Christmas Musical returns to delight kids of all ages. Experience the magic of Santa's scout elves as they help Santa prepare for the most magical night of the year. Elf on the Shelf is fun for the whole family.
ENTERTAINMENT
diyinspired.com

Unique Elf on the Shelf Ideas

A List of Clever and Unique Elf on the Shelf Ideas. If you haven’t figured it out by now, I am completely OBSESSED with this tradition. For one, my daughter’s excitement of finding her elf in the morning is priceless. Her face, her reaction, her body language… it makes it all worth the time and effort. For me, I love the creative part of it. I thoroughly enjoy brainstorming unique elf on the shelf ideas that I haven’t seen before.
LIFESTYLE
parentmap.com

Chambers Elf Hunt

Santa’s Elves were excited when Mrs. Claus said they could continue their exploration of Washington State and make their way to Chambers Creek Regional Park, after exploring Ashford Park. They can be tricksters, so it’s up to us to make sure they get back to the North Pole in time for Christmas!
WASHINGTON STATE
ourquadcities.com

Elf of the Shelf is coming to the Adler

“Elf of the Shelf” has become a holiday tradition for many families and now the magic is being brought to the stage. Writer and Lyricist Sara Wordsworth joined us via Zoom to talk about this weekend’s upcoming performance at the Adler Theater. For more information visit elfontheshelfmusical.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
countylinemagazine.com

Elf the Musical

"Elf the Musical" is based on the story told in the 2003 movie Elf starring Will Ferrell as "Buddy" the elf. As an orphan in the big city, Buddy climbed into Santa's sack one Christmas and was taken back to the North Pole accidentally. He was taken in by the elves and raised as one of their own. When he learns the truth of his human nature, he sets out on an adventure to find his family in the Big Apple. In the process, he "finds" himself, helps his father move off the Naughty List, and gets all of New York back to believing in Santa and the Christmas Season.
ENTERTAINMENT
94.5 KATS

ELF: The Suspense Thriller Trailer

I love mash-ups & re-cuts. The weirder the better. One of my all time favorites has got to be the mash-up trailer that mixed "Must love Dogs" & "Jaws" creating the trailer for "Must Love Jaws". Or perhaps re-cutting the Stephen King classic "The Shinning" into a fun family friendly rom-com film.
MOVIES
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy