Elf on a...Jeep?

"Elf the Musical" is based on the story told in the 2003 movie Elf starring Will Ferrell as "Buddy" the elf. As an orphan in the big city, Buddy climbed into Santa's sack one Christmas and was taken back to the North Pole accidentally. He was taken in by the elves and raised as one of their own. When he learns the truth of his human nature, he sets out on an adventure to find his family in the Big Apple. In the process, he "finds" himself, helps his father move off the Naughty List, and gets all of New York back to believing in Santa and the Christmas Season.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO