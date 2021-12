When the City of Hudson Oaks kicked off their COHOHO event last Friday night, they honored WISD student Stuart Rodgers during the opening ceremonies. Stuart is a student in The Access Program (TAP), formerly known as the Vocational Training Class. A couple of years ago, he began creating a holiday light show for his family’s home. You’ve probably seen a holiday light show where Christmas lights are set to blink on and off in beat with the music being played. For Stuart Rodgers, these light shows are his passion.

