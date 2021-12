Electric passenger vehicle sales are on a tear. In the first quarter of 2010, 395 EVs were sold worldwide. Last quarter, more than 1.7 million were sold — of those, more than 935,000 sold in Asia. In 1Q 2010, you would have needed three decimal places to show EVs as a percentage of global passenger vehicle sales (0.002 per cent). Last quarter, the decimals hardly mattered: EVs were 10.8 per cent of sales, an order of magnitude increase in little more than four years since passing one per cent in the second quarter of 2017.

