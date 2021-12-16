ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Remembering the King of Rancheras life and legacy

By Mandalit del Barco, Grace Widyatmadja
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
The death of singer Vicente Fernandez-- nicknamed " El Chente"-- hit hard for Mexicans around the world, particularly for the older generation. He was known to his many fans as El Rey-- the King-- of Ranchera, a musical style rooted in the values and traditions of rural Mexico. He...

Connecticut Post

Vicente Fernández, Mexican Singer and ‘King of Rancheras,’ Dead At 81

Vicente Fernández, the famed Mexican singer and actor, died on Sunday after months in the hospital following a fall at his ranch outside Guadalajara. He was 81. His death was confirmed on his social media accounts, where his family had been updating fans on his condition and dispelling near-constant rumors of his death. He had undergone surgery for a cervical spine injury and spent weeks in intensive care, using a ventilator for respiratory support. He was briefly transferred out of intensive care, but returned after experiencing respiratory inflammation at the end of November. The night before his death, the family had shared that his condition was critical.
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez passes away at age 81

Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, 81, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to a post published on his official Instagram account. The ranchera star was in poor health after a fall in August that forced him to have surgery. Locally known as...
Alejandro Fernández Honors Dad Vicente Fernández: ‘Thank You for Showing Me the Way’

Alejandro Fernández honored his father, Vicente Fernández, with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he thanked him for “showing me the way.”. Following Fernández’s death on Dec. 12 at age 81 in a hospital in Guadalajara, Alejandro — one of Fernández’s four children — took to social media, where he wrote: “The lights in the sky have never shined so bright. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. Thank you for showing me the way. Although we’ll miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, your pueblo and your fans. Love you, pa.”
texasstandard.org

Vicente Fernández, master of emotional ranchera ballads, leaves behind powerful legacy

His iconic voice has filled stadiums across Latin America and the U.S. This week millions mourn Vicente Fernández, known also as “Chente.” He died Sunday at age 81. The Mexican ranchera singer known for his musical bravado and ballads is a staple in households throughout the Americas, and especially here in Texas. Chente’s life and influence on Latino culture is one of a kind, says Professor John A. Lopez, co-coordinator of Latin Music Studies at Texas State University.
Vicente Fernández and Wife Cuquita’s 50+ Year Love Story Is One for the Books, Here Are All the Heartwarming Details

As we mourn Vicente Fernández’s passing while listening to songs like “A Mi Manera” and “Estos Celos,” drinking stored-away, fancy tequila and yes, crying while thinking about his inimitable legacy, we can’t help but think of the family he left behind. The 81-year-old “Rey De La Música Ranchera” had four children, sons Vicente Jr., Alejandro and Gerardo, plus an adopted daughter Alejandra (but more on that later).
LATACO

L.A.’s Streets Are Crying: Taqueros and Stars Pay Tribute to Vicente Fernandez, 1940-2021

The world is in mourning for the most legendary of legendary Mexican balladeers this morning. Vicente Fernandez died in a Guadalajara hospital at the age of 81 yesterday, leading to unbroken sonic memorials over airwaves, social media, car stereos, households, and even the sidewalks (including at Chente’s star on Hollywood Boulevard where an angry white man shot a few holes through a cactus from a nearby apartment, possibly over the song-filled gathering). While words can’t express the enormity of Fernandez’s influence on Mexico and the world of entertainment at large, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite online tributes to El Charro de Huentitàn to help get the tears and tequila flowing.
Locals remember Mariachi legend Vicente Fernandez

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – Local’s honor the life of award-winning artist Vicente Fernandez for the impact he’s made through mariachi music. Fernandez was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering from a serious fall and his injuries only got worse with time and he never recovered. The legend of regional Mexican music immortalized songs such as […]
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

