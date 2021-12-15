ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Heart singer Ann Wilson shares performance of Who classic

hennemusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart singer Ann Wilson is sharing live video of a cover of The Who’s 1971 classic, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, from her summer US tour. The lead single from...

www.hennemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks The Who's 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has shared a live video of a cover of The Who's 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", that was captured during her summer US tour. The lead single from "Who's Next" was rocked by Wilson and her band, The Amazing Dawgs, as the closing number of the group's first set during an August 18 show at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.
MUSIC
ocala-news.com

Classic album performances coming to Reilly Arts Center

Concertgoers will be rocking out to classic albums at the Reilly Arts Center beginning next week. On Thursday, December 23, the Rolling Stones’ classic album ‘Let It Bleed’ will be performed note-for-note from start to finish on the Reilly stage located at 500 9th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
hennemusic.com

Rock News Story Of The Year No. 5: HEART

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News stories of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wcsx.com

Led Zeppelin Has Been Sharing Some Really Cool, Classic Performances on YouTube

Led Zeppelin has been very active over on their YouTube channel, and if you haven’t already subscribed to it, you really should do so now. For the past month, the channel has seen nearly 30 new videos uploaded, from new installments of the band’s ongoing “History of…” series to “official audio” recordings of some of their most iconic tunes.
MUSIC
KTLA.com

Country singer-songwriter Lucas Hoge performs ‘Let It Snow’

Country singer-songwriter Lucas Hoge joined us live to discuss his new Christmas album “12.5” and perform his rendition of “Let It Snow.”. To stay up to date with Lucas, follow him on Instagram or visit his website. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1...
MUSIC
kingstonthisweek.com

Just announced: Singer Chris de Burgh to perform in Vancouver on May 14

Chris de Burgh The Legend of Robin Hood and Other Hits Canadian Tour. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Where : Centre for the Performing Arts, 777 Homer St. Tickets and info : ticketmaster.com. British-Irish singer Chris De Burgh will forever be known for his...
MUSIC
New Jersey 101.5

Queen tribute singer takes on Christmas classics

If you're a Queen fan, you need to check out 331/3 Live's The Killer Queen Experience. One of Jersey's top tribute bands, the lead singer is tenor Justin Gonzales, who lives in Mount Holly and is originally from Philadelphia. Check out their video here. One night Justin came on my...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Moak
Person
Ann Wilson
Morning Sun

Classically trained singer brings ‘ChristmasLand’ to the casino

Jonathan Antoine will perform songs of the season in “ChristmasLand Live” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Soaring Eagle Casino, 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. The British classical tenor released his new holiday collection, “ChristmasLand Platinum Edition,” in November, including new recordings of “The First Noel,” “Caro Gesu Bambino,” “The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth,” “The Prayer” and “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle.” The chart topper became a global sensation at age 17 on the “Britain’s Got Talent” contest show. He will perform traditional carols arranged by seven-time Grammy nominee Chris Walden to showcase Antoine’s formidable voice, as well as more recent holiday hits.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
ourquadcities.com

Hear an Iowa-raised singer-songwriter perform for free in Bettendorf

A singer-songwriter raised in the Iowa heartland is coming to the Bettendorf Public Library this month to perform a free concert and share his insights and perspectives on the music industry. Jordan Danielsen, a Denver native who grew up on the banks of the muddy Mississippi, will headline the next...
BETTENDORF, IA
San Diego weekly Reader

Masked Singer Surprise: Jewel bets on the Queen Of Hearts

Fronted by Canada-born Sherri Anne, Sister Speak combines alt-blues rock with world music. “The idea was a collaboration of musicians supporting the expression of the woman’s voice through music,” says the spokesperson for local Taylor Guitars, who’s been backed by the same players for around five years. “Drummer Stephen Haaker is based in L.A. and has played with the band since 2017. My bassist Jacob Miranda Jr. has been in the band eight years and is San Diego-based. Sarven Manguiat [has supplied] guitar and vocal harmonies for five years and is Long Beach-based. Percussionist Kimo Shim plays with us for larger productions.” With two studio albums and one live record to their credit, they’ve performed at various festivals and venues throughout North America and Germany with the Doobie Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Air Supply, and others. Their music has earned airplay on CBC, the BBC, 91X Loudspeaker, NPR, and recently 105.3FM in Vancouver and 88.5FM Los Angeles. Their upcoming album Love For All features guest musicians Bonnie Brooksbank (Marina), Jon Deas (Gary Cark Jr), Aaron Durr, and the Brothers Burns. “The new single coming out in late February literally has the word San Diego in it,” says Anne. “The full album will be out in April.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Country singer Lainey Wilson performs her rendition of ‘Christmas Cookies’

Country singer Lainey Wilson joined us live to discuss her latest album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and hitting the road next year with Dierks Bentley. And just for Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition, Lainey premiered a special never-before-seen performance of her holiday single “Christmas Cookies.” Stay up to date with Lainey by visiting her website or […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Hampton Beach
hennemusic.com

Rock News Artist Of The Year No. 5: JOURNEY

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News Artists of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy