Agriculture

Danone’s offer is a ‘small step,’ say Northeast organic dairy farmers

thefern.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroups representing organic dairy farmers in the Northeast said Danone North America, owner of Horizon Organic, needs to do more to cushion farmers against its decision to pull out of the region. Danone said it would extend contracts with 89...

thefern.org

Daily Leader

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
WPFO

Danone extends contracts with Maine organic dairy farms

PORTLAND (WGME) – A major dairy brand is extending contracts with organic dairy farms in Maine. There was swift backlash against Danone after 14 farms suddenly received non-renewal notices back in August. Danone, which owns Horizon Organic, says the decision came down to distance. It's hard to find drivers,...
MAINE STATE
thefern.org

Ambitious ‘biofuel America’ plan faces overhaul in 2022

During the ethanol boom of the early 2000s, Congress set an ambitious target of quadrupling the amount of renewable fuel mixed into gasoline for America’s cars and pickup trucks. But while corn ethanol has lived up to its part of the plan, cleaner-burning “advanced” biofuels have been slow to come to market — two factors… » Read More.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefern.org

Lawsuit challenges EPA over pesticide-coated seeds

Renewing a fight that began five years ago, two environmental groups have sued the EPA to force it to regulate pesticide-coated seeds in the name of protecting bees and other pollinators. Seeds coated with neonicotinoid insecticides are used on 80 percent of corn land and 40 percent of soybean land, although researchers question their value… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

A plateau in sales of antibiotics for livestock after steep decline

Following the FDA ban on use of medically important antibiotics to encourage weight gain in hogs, cattle and poultry, sales of the drugs are averaging 6.1 million kilograms (13.4 million pounds) a year, a decline of 37 percent from their 2015 peak. “This suggests that continued efforts to support the judicious use of antimicrobials in… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thefern.org

Why the surge of co-ops and other ag collectives during the pandemic could continue

“In 2020, when the coronavirus disrupted industrial food systems, causing widespread backlogs and shortages, local co-ops, farm collectives, food hubs, and other distribution projects found fresh relevance,” writes Dean Kuipers in FERN’s latest story, published with The Nation. “Consumers facing empty grocery store shelves or worried about food safety turned to local options for everything from fresh meat and produce to milk, flour, and other staples. As people cooked at home more often, revenues in the grocery industry jumped as much as 12 percent. But some food hubs reported revenue increases as high as 500 percent, according to a May 2021 report from the Wallace Center, a nonprofit that supports community food and farming solutions.”
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

‘Spot market’ program aims pandemic aid at hog farmers

The government will send up to $50 million to hog farmers who were forced to sell hogs at pandemic-depressed prices on the spot market during the summer of 2020, said the Agriculture Department on Monday. The announcement came a month after the USDA said it was disbursing $270 million to contract growers of hogs and… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

China is a big ag exporter as well as importer

In the past two decades, China has shifted from a net exporter of agricultural products, with a trade surplus of $2.3 billion, to the world’s largest importer, with a trade deficit of $100 billion, according to a review of Chinese membership in the World Trade Organization. The flood of imports obscures China’s position as the… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Biden’s stepped-up basis plan hurts farmers, ranchers

You don’t have to travel very far in Oklahoma to understand how important farming and agriculture are to our state. We are the second-largest beef-cow-producing state and fourth-largest wheat producing state in the nation. Oklahoma is also home to over 86,000 farms, covering 35 million acres. Farms and ranches have been passed down in many families from generation to generation—our agricultural roots run very deep.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

DMC providing relief to dairy farmers

December 9, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News, USDA. The Farm Service Agency has paid more than a billion dollars this year for dairy farmers enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. Administrator Zach Ducheneaux tells Brownfield the margin between the price of milk and cost of...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Real Reason Dairy Farmers In California Are Struggling

While COVID-19 negatively impacted many kinds of food products, experts noted that dairy fared better than average. According to Dairy Foods, the consumption of yogurt, cheese, ice cream, and other milk-based products soared during 2020 and it looks like Americans have found a new appreciation for this food group. While the forecasts for this agricultural sector looks incredibly promising, producers in certain parts of the country might have a harder time keeping their industries going.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Farmer-owned MMPA to acquire Superior Dairy

NOVI, Mich. — The Michigan Milk Producers Association will acquire Superior Dairy in Canton, Ohio, a subsidiary of LEL Operating Co. Under the terms of the acquisition, all of LEL Operating Co.’s subsidiaries — Superior Dairy, Inc.; Creative Edge Design Group, Ltd.; and LEL Logistics, Inc. — will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of MMPA effective Dec. 31.
CANTON, OH
vermontbiz.com

$6.1 Million in Funding for Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center to Benefit Farms and Processors

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets hosts the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), which serves dairy businesses in the ten-state Northeast region. We are excited to announce the center's third round of funding through the USDA Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBII) program. This $6,133,333 award allows the NE-DBIC to keep investing in catalytic projects that advance community- and climate-forward dairy production across the region and right here in Vermont.
AGRICULTURE
Sentinel

Dairy farmer finds niche market in cheese

John Esh like so many other small dairy farmers had to make a change if he wanted to keep the family farm. He knew he needed to find a niche market; “that is where we started with the cheese.” Esh said, “Cheese is something that I have loved since I was a small child. My mother would always talk about how I loved a good sharp cheddar. So, we were looking at what can we make that is special, starting with a good quality milk, and cheese is what came to mind and that is how we got started.”
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Farmers can now apply for critical Dairy Margin Coverage

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The enrollment period for the 2022 Dairy Margin Coverage program has opened, and dairy farmers who wish to participate have until Feb. 18 to submit applications. Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, the DMC makes payments to participating...
AGRICULTURE
thelocalpalate.com

Swamp Rabbit Food Hub Boosts Small Farmers

With a commitment to supporting sustainable farming methods, selling and cooking local food, and creating a food-centric space within the community, Mary Walsh and Jac Oliver opened Swamp Rabbit Café and Grocery in 2011. The Greenville, South Carolina-based business opened at a time when consumers’ appetites were hungering for better access to fresh and local groceries and food products. Now, ten years later, they continue to push boundaries to better connect South Carolina purveyors with consumers.
GREENVILLE, SC

Community Policy