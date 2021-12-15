Danone’s offer is a ‘small step,’ say Northeast organic dairy farmers

John Esh like so many other small dairy farmers had to make a change if he wanted to keep the family farm. He knew he needed to find a niche market; “that is where we started with the cheese.” Esh said, “Cheese is something that I have loved since I was a small child. My mother would always talk about how I loved a good sharp cheddar. So, we were looking at what can we make that is special, starting with a good quality milk, and cheese is what came to mind and that is how we got started.”

