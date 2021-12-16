Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) play against the Denver Nuggets (14-14) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves 124, Denver Nuggets 107 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

The Nuggets only registered 5 total deflections tonight vs. Minnesota. I believe that ties a season-low that was set against the Bulls. – 2:32 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

10 threes for Anthony Edwards. 10,000 points for Karl-Anthony Towns as the Timberwolves get a rare win over Denver. Final game story of the night: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 1:44 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

he’s really like that. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/2Xcxcrfqx2 – 12:59 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Danny Leroux, join us! Wednesday Gamer: LAL/DAL Crazy Ending; Cleveland is Rolling; MIA/PHI; MIN/DEN duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 12:54 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Quiet the postgame outfits for our press conference with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

KAT wasn’t wearing a shirt because DLo dumped an ice bucket on him after he got dressed.

And Ant wasn’t wearing pants. I’m not sure why. – 12:47 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns was talking about how his teammates celebrating his 10,000th career really meant a lot to him tonight — because his career hadn’t really been milestones and more just consistent success.

I asked him if “quiet dominance” was a good way to describe his career: pic.twitter.com/gAPOATiN3t – 12:45 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

you’ve got to love these guys. #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/HMrTh0B3yd – 12:41 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Asked Anthony Edwards tonight, big picture, where he and Karl-Anthony Towns can go together.

This was Edwards’ response: pic.twitter.com/7axWK2bEHu – 12:38 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards talking about Karl-Anthony Towns and stacking his own strong performances. pic.twitter.com/6F9WjHeC2K – 12:22 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets this year are 14-14. Nuggets started last year… 14-14. Playing .500 to start the year and then getting better as the year goes on is a Nuggets trait. Hang in there Nuggets fans – and buy some more curse avoidance trinkets. Practice faith healing. Ritual sacrifices. – 12:20 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Youngest in NBA history to hit 10 threes in a game.

Most threes in a game by one player in franchise history.

What a night. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/gA5PWJwYd1 – 12:11 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns: “I think people like Ant and Pat add a lot of swag to our team.” – 12:06 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

a night to remember.

Ant – 38 pts./ 5 reb./ 1 ast./ 1 blk./ 1 stl.

KAT – 32 pts./ 4 reb./ 4 ast.

DLo – 16 pts./ 8 reb./ 7 ast.

PatBev – 11 pts./ 2 reb./ 8 ast./ 1 blk. pic.twitter.com/dfsFe3IQ1S – 12:06 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels said tonight’s win against the Nuggets was “kind of our get back at them game from last time”. – 11:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

“best big in the league” – @D’Angelo Russell

all love from the guys for @Karl-Anthony Towns 🐺 pic.twitter.com/N0696fvjsQ – 11:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards’ 10-made-3s performance tonight:

“He’s had a lot of these type of games. Not a lot, but we’ve seen enough of these type of games to know that he has it in him. His challenge is not to do this every night, but back up these type of performances.” – 11:44 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on KAT tonight against Jokic:

“He was very slow and patient. We’ve been trying to preach simple and strong. He went at him in the post, he took the midrange, he took the 3, he took him off the post. Whatever was there for him, he did a good job of just sizing it up.” – 11:42 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

lots to celebrate tonight 🐺 pic.twitter.com/aPoDnZH5e7 – 11:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Malone says the only positive from tonight was PJ Dozier walked into the locker room before the game: “That brought a huge smile to my face as well as everybody else’s. We all love PJ. We all miss him.” – 11:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After Chris Finch had been talking about how the competitive spirit had been what was missing for the Timberwolves during their losing streak, after tonight’s win Finch said, “our competitive spirit is back”. – 11:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone postgame: “Anthony Edwards had zero free-throw attempts. He just danced with the ball and shot 3 after 3. We just refused to get into him.” – 11:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Anthony Edwards franchise record 10 three-pointers in one game, while trying out some new material. pic.twitter.com/WYvaBxJepO – 11:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

all the love for @Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/ExdGvKtsjk – 11:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland was sent home tonight for a violation of team rules, Michael Malone says. – 11:30 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Malone just said Bones Hyland was sent home for a violation of team rules. Malone says Hyland will travel and be available Friday in Atlanta. – 11:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

JUICE IS TEMPORARY, BUT SAUCE IS FOREVER 👀 pic.twitter.com/e7eJLac5ZS – 11:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards is the youngest player to hit 10 threes in a game, per Sportsradar – 11:24 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets need those DPEs to get some guys a break and fill out the rotation. If Dozier and MPJ are done for the year, they need to declare them so and get more players in. And if Bol won’t play, they need that slot too. Can’t grind Jokic to paste. – 11:23 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 124-107 to the T’Wolves.

-Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were incredible

-Jokić was good, not great by his standards

-Not enough help from the rest of the starting unit

-Markus Howard may or may not have a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/oSmByzsdbo – 11:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic last 5 games:

27 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST | 69 FG%

28 PTS | 19 REB | 9 AST | 64 FG%

35 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST | 63 FG%

22 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST | 42 FG%

39 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST | 74 FG% pic.twitter.com/rgbykqakO1 – 11:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/fuuoQBVJ0t – 11:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves 124, Nuggets 107

Edwards: 38, (10-14 3s)

Towns: 32, 3 steals

Russell: 16p, 8r, 7a

Wolves snap a 12-game losing streak against the Nuggets. Lakers on Friday. – 11:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Edwards tonight:

38 PTS

5 REB

14-21 FG

10-14 3P (franchise record)

He is the youngest player in NBA history with 10+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/NJgdGCM0CC – 11:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Timberwolves are back on track

Wolves 124, Nuggets 107

No immediate postgame show, but will be recording w/ @Britt Robson tomorrow morning to discuss:

– KAT goin off, gets one from Jokic

– The impact of Vando + Pat Bev

– Scorching Ant (10 of 14 from 3)

– DLo, the quarterback – 11:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets drop to .500 again and are 14-14 after tonight’s loss. Anthony Edwards goes for 38 points and shoots 10-14 from 3. Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 32. Denver leaves tomorrow for a three-game road trip (Hawks, Nets, Thunder) beginning Friday in Atlanta. – 11:17 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Anthony Edwards becomes the first player to hit ten threes in a game since Damian Lillard went 12/17 against the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Last regular season occasion was Steph Curry vs. OKC in May. stathead.com/tiny/DbX5j – 11:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

HE IS ONLY 20 YEARS OLD 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/MYs3CLkoHD – 11:15 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards now has 10 3s. No one has hit more in an NBA game this season. – 11:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

this whole sequence is CRAZYYYYY pic.twitter.com/lhSuw60IVX – 11:13 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Those jokes about Anthony Edwards being Michael Jordan’s son — pic.twitter.com/QenRzCCMv5 – 11:12 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are calling it a left knee injury for Markus Howard. – 11:11 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards just putting on a SHOW.

He’s made 9 of his 12 3s tonight — and he’s lettin the crowd in Denver know about it.

Nuggets call a timeout, fans start heading out of the stadium. – 11:11 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards: 35 points, 13-16 FG, 9-12 3s.

It’s been a minute since he blew up. But when he does, it is something to behold. – 11:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Anthony Edwards connects on his career-high and franchise-record 9th three-pointer of the night to give the @Minnesota Timberwolves a 120-99 lead with 3:41 left.

Edwards is up to 35 points tonight. – 11:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

ANTHONY EDWARDS IS FEASTING 🤯 – 11:11 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards has a career high nine 3-pointers. – 11:10 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Markus Howard (left knee injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jarred Vanderbilt has been real impressive tonight. 8 rebounds in 27 minutes, 3 of those on the offensive glass, His motor never stops. – 11:02 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Davon Reed is gonna have to get back on a plane. Just want health and long careers for everyone – what a catastrophic injury year for Denver. – 11:01 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Watching the replay. That play looked horrible.

Markus Howard is headed to the back and cannot put ANY pressure on his leg whatsoever.

There’s the injury bug and then there’s whatever the Nuggets are going through. – 10:58 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Markus Howard isn’t putting any pressure on his left leg as he’s helped off the floor. That looked really bad. – 10:57 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Markus Howard is down and the whole Denver team is over there as he now limps off the floor with some help. – 10:56 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Markus Howard is down and holding his knee. – 10:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

youngest in franchise history 🐜 pic.twitter.com/Z1dGxR7tv9 – 10:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

30 points in 30 minutes.

KAT is on a mission 🐺 pic.twitter.com/s2orIjfQ2z – 10:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Markus Howard just pulled up from three on a 1-on-0 fast break down 17 in the fourth quarter. – 10:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of three quarters, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Denver 108-88.

Tonight is the second time this season (34th time in team history) that the Wolves have scored 100+ points through three quarters.

Towns leads the way with 30 points, his 7th 30+ point game of the season. – 10:49 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT again going off when actually being guarded by an elite center.

30 points through three quarters — 8 of 10 from 2, 3 of 6 from 3, 5/5 from the line, 4 assists, 4 boards, +18

Wolves 108, Nuggets 88 through 3 – 10:48 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in three quarters.

He continues to move up on the All-time chart. – 10:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic collected the 63rd triple-double of his career tonight, which moves him past James Harden for the 7th most in NBA history.

Next up: Wilt Chamberlain (78 career triple-doubles) – 10:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

In his 100th career game, @Anthony Edwards notched his 2000th career point. He joins Luka Dončić, Blake Griffin and LeBron James as the fourth active player with at least 2000 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists in his first 100 career games. pic.twitter.com/8cyskOkl6J – 10:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

THAT’S 2,000 CAREER POINTS FOR A1 🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/yzLICq0w4V – 10:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

THE 10,000TH CAREER POINT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p4sZfJfrqz – 10:41 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Anthony Edwards is taking a hammer to the Nuggets tonight. – 10:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

10K 💪 pic.twitter.com/aPEqBLLdve – 10:39 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jokić has been mortal this quarter and the rest of the Nuggets starting unit just can’t do anything while he is. – 10:39 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt, again, energizing, inspiring, and leading the Timberwolves in +/- – 10:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic turned it over on his quick start after a Wolves turnover. Don’t know if I’ve ever seen that happen. – 10:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With that three-pointer, @Karl-Anthony Towns eclipsed 10,000 career points, becoming the first player from the 2015 draft class to reach 10,000 points. pic.twitter.com/cG9CQGxk76 – 10:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

KAT joins KG as the only players in Timberwolves history with 10,000+ points. pic.twitter.com/ru4qILBYDl – 10:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the best shooting big man 😼 pic.twitter.com/SoXKfgH40x – 10:29 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nikola’s arsenal of post moves >>> pic.twitter.com/mnJxLQPoQ5 – 10:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Michael Malone is challenging this block call on Jeff Green to try and get Towns another foul. I thought it was block because Green was still moving myself but what do I know? – 10:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

UNCLE JEFF – 10:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT goin at Jokic in the midrange. love it – 10:23 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Lakers 107, Mavs 104 (OT)

Austin Reaves hits the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.0 seconds left. LeBron James had 24 points. AD had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. LA improves to 16-13.

Up next: at Minnesota on Friday. – 10:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Per @Basketball-Reference, tonight marked the fifth time in @Minnesota Timberwolves history that the Wolves scored 75+ point in a first half.

stathead.com/tiny/SczOX – 10:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Anthony Edwards is THAT DUDE – 10:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The deficit roller coaster for the Spurs in the last 4 games:

vs DEN: never trailed (W)

vs DEN: trailed by 32 (L)

vs NOP: trailed by just 2 (W)

vs CHA: trailing by 28 – 10:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Kenrich Williams has tied his career high with 5 3-pointers. He set that on Jan. 30, 2019 against the Denver Nuggets back when he was with New Orleans. – 10:19 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first 24 pic.twitter.com/YXUwRt7PIm – 10:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

let’s keep this going. pic.twitter.com/Wz6UmVAPd9 – 10:11 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nuggets goal for the second half: make Minnesota score in any way other than a 3 point shot. Have to make the Timberwolves feel you, get more physical, and stick to players around screens. – 10:09 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota connects on a franchise-high 16 threes in the first half as they lead 75-61 at halftime.

Edwards leads all with 17 points while Russell is up to 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 10:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Wolves 75-57.

-Wolves 16/29 from 3, they’re on pace to break records

-Jok is at 17-7-8, but Towns is matching him

-Morris was perfect from the field, looks great

-Barton is really struggling to adjust back pic.twitter.com/XmXfYKPyOY – 10:08 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic went for 17 points (7-10 shooting), 7 rebound and 8 assists that half, but Denver trails by 14 at the break after one of the hottest shooting halves I’ve seen. Minnesota goes 16-29 from 3 over the first two quarters. – 10:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

🚨 NEW FRANCHISE RECORD FOR THREES IN A HALF 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v5f1JtjE9X – 10:06 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Utah Jazz lead the NBA with 15.8 made 3s per game.

The Timberwolves just hit 16/29 in the first half. – 10:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Pat Bev tried to draw a foul on two separate occasions against Markus Howard there. – 10:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Malone goes back to Markus Howard over Will Barton to close the half. – 10:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Waiting for someone to clip that gorgeous Jokic pass – 9:58 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver’s gonna give up 80 in the half. It’s quite remarkable how little resistance they’re putting up. – 9:56 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

That’s an epic flop from Patrick Beverley. – 9:53 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that’s just beautiful, DLo 🧊 pic.twitter.com/7j4pWvaSUf – 9:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Well… Anthony Edwards can’t miss – 9:52 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Facu making things happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/NhMSWRzTAG – 9:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

The nine threes in the first quarter tied the franchise record for most threes in a quarter 👏 pic.twitter.com/DzlDkU0WGk – 9:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

That strip steal/block by Facu was a really big play. Turned a Jaden McDaniels layup attempt into an open Monte Morris three on the other end. – 9:48 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The floor here at Ball Arena just wants to be close to Jarred Vanderbilt. – 9:47 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 8-0 run over the last 1:01 (10:25, 2nd quarter to 9:24, 2nd quarter) to extend the lead to 51-37.

Minnesota is up to 11 three-pointers in the 1st half, approaching the franchise record for threes in a half of 15, (1st half) on 2/8/20 vs. LA Clippers. – 9:43 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Two encouraging defense-to-offense sequences from Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid here in the first half.

McDaniels: Comes over for needed low-man contest on a floater into made 3 in the flow on other end

Reid: Verticality wall-up into pick and pop 3 on the other end – 9:40 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

you get a three.

You get a three.

EVERYBODY GETS A THREE pic.twitter.com/4ldeuSHray – 9:37 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jarred Vanderbilt just took a nasty spill and was holding his back. Getting up and trying to walk it off. Staying in. – 9:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Big Mac wants in on the three-point parade. pic.twitter.com/mqNIpLsyMR – 9:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets getting another huge boost from Markus Howard tonight off the bench. He made two 3s in the first, drew a couple fouls while driving to the rim too. Something to monitor: Nikola Jokic played the entire quarter. – 9:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-32, the third time this season (26th time in franchise history) scoring 40+ points in a first quarter.

Minnesota connected on 9 three-pointers in the first quarter, tying the franchise record for threes in a quarter. – 9:35 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Markus Howard is a bucket – 9:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

GET UP @Zeke Nnaji 😤 pic.twitter.com/xQaww1QEso – 9:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

DAMN Zeke Nnaji that was vicious. – 9:28 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

it’s a three-point avalanche in Denver tonight. pic.twitter.com/TXLb9DAAgf – 9:27 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Zeke Nnaji with his most aggressive play as a Denver Nugget.

An and-1 tomahawk finish where he flexed after the play. That’ll sure wake him up. – 9:27 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Vando never gives up on the play. pic.twitter.com/fHa1YOLw7G – 9:26 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

An airball from Zeke Nnaji that was 3 feet short – 9:23 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

PatBev IS ON FIRE.

9 points in 5 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WIvur2UgK0 – 9:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Denver as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened a 20-9 lead with 6:52 left in the first.

Beverley is 3-3 from deep for 9 points while Towns has 6 points and 3 rebounds to lead the Wolves.

Minnesota is shooting 8-10 from the field, including 4-5 from deep so far tonight. – 9:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So, Will Barton and Aaron Gordon have both helped on strong side actions tonight one pass away and it’s let to several wide open threes.

They either can’t help that far, or there has to be a rotation behind them. – 9:17 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves on fire to start this one. Have hit 8 of their first 10 shots and have a 20-9 lead. Net rating of that starting unit going to keep skyrocketing! – 9:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets start out slowly on both ends of the floor. Jokić is guarding Towns who has 4 points and an assist to start. – 9:13 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Minnesota wins the tip, and Pat Beverley hits a 3 on the first possession of the game. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board off a Monte Morris assist on the other end. – 9:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Well, that’s one way to warm up for the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/juPMwxapi0 – 9:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The singer of the national anthem at the Nuggets game wore the most swagged out black rainbow skyline jersey today and where can I get one pic.twitter.com/3WJgwl29uD – 9:05 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The Denver Nuggets are playing a basketball game tonight.

Celebrate Jokmas with @ChrisMarlowe and I on @AltitudeTV ! pic.twitter.com/jVA6E5Mn2F – 8:59 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The Timberwolves have lost 12 straight games to the Nuggets. Their last win over Denver was game 82 to get in the playoffs on April 11, 2018. – 8:51 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Nuggets just took the floor here at Ball Arena. There are not a lot of them. – 8:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Jeff Green, Gordon, Jokic – 8:45 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Pregame in Denver. We’ll see if the weather allows the Wolves to leave after the game tonight. Would be the third time in my 4 seasons they’d have to change their travel plans in Denver.

Your friendly traveling beat writer always flies commercial next morning no matter what. pic.twitter.com/6ZNYklNjk4 – 8:41 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Bones Hyland will be a healthy inactive tonight, team decision. – 8:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Referee Mark Lindsay has gone into health and safety protocols ahead of Nuggets-Timberwolves, I’m told. There will be only two officials on the floor tonight. – 8:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Will miss Davon Reed’s rugged play on the perimeter, but it’s good to see Will Barton back in the starting lineup. The Nuggets need a good game from him tonight. – 8:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/zplVpGrBXz – 8:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Back to this starting group!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dEMmXrGwRv – 8:35 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

I can confirm Bones Hyland is inactive tonight for the Nuggets due to a team decision. @Harrison Wind had it first. – 8:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Reunited with some friends 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/VRUde5TAZs – 8:16 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Austin Rivers is inactive tonight but warming up now. He’s returning from health and safety protocols and is expected to be available Friday in Atlanta. – 8:15 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland will be inactive tonight, I’m told. It’s not injury-related. The team isn’t commenting on it right now. – 8:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nuggets

Vanderbilt over 6.5 pts + 8.5 rebs

– His role in the O is expanding + DLo’s presence helps

KAT over 8.5 rebs

– Will fight w/ Jokic

Jokic over 7.5 asts

– Wolves scheme will make passing profitable

KAT under 4 FTs made

– I think Jokic guards him – 7:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on why Aaron Gordon has fit so well next to Nikola Jokic:

(I liked the line on how Gordon gives them defensive “bite”.) pic.twitter.com/Jimgl4naSF – 7:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

mood cause we’re about to play basketball pic.twitter.com/3itPx82bbr – 7:45 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

It appears as if D’Angelo Russell is on track to play again tonight. Chris Finch said he looked good going through practice yesterday. – 7:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are ACTIVE for tonight’s game.

Austin Rivers is OUT for tonight’s game.

#MileHighBasketball – 7:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the Timberwolves an “elite offensive rebounding team” in his pregame media session tonight. – 7:27 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Will Barton and Aaron Gordon will both play tonight for the Nuggets after being on the injury report coming into tonight’s game vs Minnesota. – 7:25 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Will Barton III and Aaron Gordon will play for the Nuggets tonight. JaMychal Green and Austin Rivers will not, per coach Michael Malone. The Timberwolves have D’Angelo Russell listed as questionable. – 7:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.” – 7:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says the hope is to get JaMychal Green (ankle) back at some point during Denver’s upcoming three-game road trip beginning Friday in Atlanta. – 7:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are playing tonight for Denver. Austin Rivers is out, Michael Malone says. – 7:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Looking to add another W tonight!

Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: https://t.co/TqCtT41wth

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LiejJvj3Ba – 6:03 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

No one better, no one greater

Happy Jokmas, Nuggets Nation! pic.twitter.com/sct3V2gCrY – 6:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Programming note: @psaundersdp has you on #Nuggets coverage tonight. I’ll be back on from Atlanta on Friday night. Bosses gave me a break after the two-week odyssey. – 5:56 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic won’t make the trip to Minnesota, Jason Kidd said. It will be the fourth straight game Doncic misses due to left ankle soreness. Conditioning remains a concern as well. – 5:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic will not travel for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Will continue to get treatment on his sore left ankle. Mavericks only play one game in the coming week after tonight. – 5:51 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said that in addition to being out tonight vs. Lakers, Luka Doncic will not travel with Mavs this weekend to Minnesota. Staying back with training staff to keep rehabbing.

Sterling Brown, WCS also still out tonight. – 5:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has the 4th highest +/- in the NBA: +210

He’s ranks 101st in total minutes: 722 pic.twitter.com/3tU7CjjAP6 – 5:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are two losses to the Grizzlies in a three day stretch away from being 4th in the West. – 5:09 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nuggets Nation!

Today is the last day to enter! Click the link below for your chance to win a trip to see us take on the Clippers IN LA courtesy of your @COHondaDealers!

🔗 https://t.co/zpyAVGWII1

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1M9jiqUsqB – 4:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There hasn’t been an article in The Athletic written about the Nuggets in three weeks, and it’s something EYE contributed to, and it was about the lack of coverage of the Nuggets. – 4:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

It’s always interesting to talk to Jaylen Nowell about his role and how he feels he was mislabeled out of the draft as a spot-up shooter. He laughs and says people must have just looked at his 3P% in college and never watched him play.

This is what he says his game/role is now: pic.twitter.com/fyMrMLwLfx – 4:10 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per @AirlessJordan:

If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.

Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):

1. Spurs, 599

2. Dallas, 522

3. Denver, 518

4. Utah, 516

5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM