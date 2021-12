Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, the longtime bass player for The Roots, died Thursday in Philadelphia at age 62. The musician’s wife, Stephanie Hubbard, confirmed the tragic news to the ABC affiliate WPVI, saying the cause of death was was multiple myeloma—a form of blood cancer he had been battling since 2007. Stephanie told the network her husband had been energetic and mobile throughout most of Wednesday, but suddenly couldn’t move once the evening came. She said she then took Hubbard to Lankenau Hospital that night, but wasn’t allowed to stay because of COVID-19 restrictions. Hours later, she received a phone call stating her husband had died.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO