Recent Happenings At Yeshiva Toras Halacha

queensjewishlink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorable week in Yeshiva Toras Halacha started with a Thanksgiving morning of learning with talmidim, alumni, their fathers, and the Chazaq Beis Midrash. Rabbi Yechiel Benari and Rabbi Michael Mansour welcomed the full house to a...

queensjewishlink.com

dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
queensjewishlink.com

The Final Request

In every generation, the Jewish people are blessed by the Almighty with a leader to whom, regardless of the domain - be it communal or individual life - nothing is done without his advice or consent. R’ Yitzchok Elchanan Spektor zt”l was known as “Rabban shel kol Yisroel” (Teacher of all Israel), and although he led various communities during his almost 80 years of life, his greatest renown arose from the city of Kovno, Lithuania, where he served as Rav for more than 30 years. It was there that he established his reputation as the “Posek Hador” and maintained a large correspondence with rabbis, Roshei Yeshivah, laymen, communities, philanthropists, and representatives in many parts of the world, who sought his advice and instruction on all conceivable subjects relating to Klal Yisroel. His sound reasoning and love of peace established him as truly one of the great leaders of world Jewry. The Netziv, R’ Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Berlin zt”l of Volozhin, once said that R’ Yitzchok Elchanan merited all this because of his exceptional diligence in Torah study. “He is the greatest masmid of our generation,” said the Netziv. who was also known for his exceptional diligence.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

VaY’chi: The Master Plan

It’s easy to play “Monday morning quarterback” – or is it?. As Sefer B’reishis comes to a close, Yosef is approached by his brothers, who beg for forgiveness and mercy. An understanding Yosef reassures them: “You may have intended to harm me, but Hashem had good intentions; today it is clear that He placed me here to sustain all of the people” (B’reishis 50:20). In other words, Yosef wisely told his brothers that they were examining the events of the story through an overly narrow lens. They were focused on the minute details of their actions, while Yosef was keeping an eye on the big picture. Blessed with the perspective of hindsight, he helped the brothers see that they all were mere pawns in the hands of the Grand Chessmaster of the universe. Everything that had transpired was all for the endgame of sustaining the world during the years of famine.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Miracles Happen

And Zechariah said to the angel, “How shall I know this? For I am an old man, and my wife is advanced in years.”—Luke 1:18. Do you believe in miracles? When Zechariah doubted that God was blessing his life with a miracle he lost his ability to speak. He did not believe God could change the laws of nature. He didn’t comprehend God’s amazing power.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

Chazaq Beis Midrash Chanukah Mesibah

On Wednesday, December 1, Chazaq held a Chanukah Mesibah to celebrate the completion of Maseches Makos by the students of Rav Michael Mansour’s morning shiur at Chazaq’s Yeshiva Beis Nosson Meir. The participants enjoyed a catered sit-down meal for both men and women, which took place in the ballroom of Khal Nachlas Yitzchok. It was a night of celebration, featuring music, food, and dancing, alongside words of chizuk and brachah delivered by the esteemed Kalever Rav and Rav Dovid Goldwasser in honor of the siyum.
CELEBRATIONS
stljewishlight.org

Jewish study programs in Chicago and Washington offer egalitarian alternatives to traditional yeshivas

(JTA) — Programs of Jewish study that break with the gender-segregated traditions of the Orthodox yeshiva are coming to Chicago and Washington. Hadar, the New York-based egalitarian yeshiva, announced Sunday that it would hire a full-time staffer to run classes in Chicago. And in Washington, D.C., Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld, rabbi of the Modern Orthodox synagogue Ohev Sholom, announced he would leave his job to open a new Orthodox yeshiva for people of all backgrounds, genders and sexual orientations.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

The Shidduch Crisis

Last week, I addressed the cataclysmic problem of assimilation and intermarriage in the Jewish community. Not enough can be said about the devastating and insidious scourge that has decimated American Jewry. This week I’ll try and tackle the next non-military crisis facing the Jewish people. Although assimilation is much more...
RELIGION
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
HOUSTON, TX
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 17, 2021. The coming months will be a favorable time for you to redefine the meaning of the term “sacred” and to deepen your relationship with sacredness. To spur your imagination, I offer three quotes: 1. “Recognizing the sacred begins when we are interested in every detail of our lives.” —Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa 2. “When you notice something clearly and see it vividly, it then becomes sacred.” —poet Allen Ginsberg 3. “Holiness begins in recognizing the face of the other.” —philosopher Marc-Alain Ouaknin.
LIFESTYLE
Corydon Democrat

Holiday happening

A rider on the Elizabeth Towing and Recovery float prepares to toss treats to children during Sunday evening’s parade in Elizabeth. Attendees were invited for refreshments at the Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Station following the parade, which included Santa.
FESTIVAL
New York Post

High School Guide: Yeshivas and other Jewish options

Outside of Catholic schools, Jewish schools represent the largest religious affiliation for high school education in the city. The vibrant Jewish community has access to a host of school options that provide both competitive academic programs and religious education. Most Jewish schools offer longer school days to host this dual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

