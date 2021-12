Pardon the pun, but Tyron Woodley has perfectly played his hand with Jake Paul. After losing to Paul in their first fight in August, Woodley agreed to follow through on a bet that saw him get an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo in exchange for an immediate rematch. Regardless, it initially appeared that this would not happen, as the YouTuber was slated to fight Tommy Fury. However, the former welterweight champ stepped up on just a few weeks’ notice to replace Fury after a rib injury had him removed from the December 18th contest.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO