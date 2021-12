Each and every student at Williams Elementary School received two brand new books in November and more new books are coming their way during the school year. This book bounty is part of the Scholastic Book Clubs’ United States of Readers program, a first-of-its-kind classroom program dedicated to bridging the gap of literacy inequity. This pilot program was created by Scholastic Book Clubs and funded in its pilot year with a $1.5 million donation from bestselling author and literacy advocate James Patterson.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO