Racism in higher education: upheld at every level

By Rosa Gómez
Spectator
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about racism in higher education. More specifically, how organizations uphold structural racism within their organizations. My peers whose thoughts, opinions and actions have been solely formed within the white-washed walls of primarily white institutions. My white counterparts, who walk through the halls of Centennial and Hibbard,...

Ibram X. Kendi on antiracism in higher education

Universities can help dismantle racist systems, or they can reinforce them, said historian and author Ibram X. Kendi during a wide-ranging conversation Dec. 3 at Johns Hopkins University. The key to being an engine for good, he said, is to abandon the notion that universities are saviors of society and instead acknowledge and repair past harms.
Systemic inequity in higher education

Multiple minority and first-generation students at Rider have had to drop-out of university due to financial constraints, especially after implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In most of these cases, however, Rider’s financial aid department’s hands are unfortunately tied. Now a bigger question is being posed: How can an equitable college...
The Effect of Games on Higher Education

The effect of Games on Higher Education is undoubtedly profound. The popularity of video games is substantial these days. They are slowly but firmly crossing into the world of teaching and education. Although there are still an insufficient number of studies to prove it undoubtedly, it’s safe to say that educational gaming is expanding as a new form of schooling technology. It’s not entirely a surprise since modern education is trying to guide and prepare young generations for a technologically advanced future. To do that, schools and universities have embraced new ways of digital teaching. Many have integrated games and simulations into the learning process. Most students are ready for this new chapter, as games are already a part of their everyday life.
Repair legacy of racism: Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Race-based reparations would be a step backward. Wealth in America is undeniably divided along racial lines. Consider that the 2019 Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances found that white families on average are eight times wealthier than Black families.  ...
Keeping Academic Integrity at the Forefront of Higher Education

More than ever before, our society needs leaders with a strong ethical compass and a high degree of integrity to move us toward a more just future. Much of that responsibility lies with college students, who will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of others and ultimately shape our world into what we want it to become. At the same time, students today are under tremendous pressure in dealing with an ongoing pandemic and new modes of learning.
'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
