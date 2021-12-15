Food Packaging With an Edge

Ever wonder why your food changes into unhealthy and dark when outside the refrigerator. It occurs due to the response of bacteria with substances in food and the result of oxygen on fats which generates them to become rancid. This is where aluminum foil has a purpose. It acts as an obstacle against light, oxygen, odors and flavors, moisture, and microorganisms. The argument for the level of popularity of foil is being inexpensive, long-lasting, nontoxic, and greaseproof, so it's perfect for food packaging. This popularity will remain to grow, and now four-sided, fin-sealed pouches have indeed gotten wide popularity for military, medical, and retail food applications and, in larger sizes, for institutional foodservice packs.

