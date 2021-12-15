ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ark: Survival Evolved Winter Wonderland 6 Event - Start and End Dates

By Bogdan Robert Mateș
Cover picture for the articleArk: Survival Evolved has kicked off its Winter Wonderland 6 event, which sees RaptorClaus and GachaClaus returning alongside new winter-themed goodies that players can collect between its start and end dates. Ark: Survival Evolved's Winter Wonderland 6 event's start and end dates are separated by a bit over three...

CBS LA

52 Rescued ‘Christmas Cats’ Available For Adoption At Pasadena Humane Society’s Winter Wonderland Event

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Dozens of cats and kittens rescued recently in Pasadena are looking for a new home for the holidays. (credit: Pasadena Humane Society) The 52 cats and kittens, who “were found living in unsanitary conditions inside the home and in a crawl space underneath the house,” will be available for adoption Saturday at Pasadena Humane Society’s Winter Wonderland cat adoption event. These felines have been given festive, seasonally-appropriate names like Jolly, Merry, and Jingle. They have all since been given the necessary medical care, and will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they go to their new homes. “If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats,” Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said in a statement. The Winter Wonderland cat adoption event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Humane Society, 361 S. Raymond Ave. Discounts may be available for cats 6 months and older.
PASADENA, CA
#Winter Wonderland#Animated Tv#Reindeer#Eventful#Raptorclaus#Gachaclaus#Xp
