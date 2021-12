Heartland’s Tim Benson is joined by Joel Berry, managing editor of the news satire website The Babylon Bee, to discuss The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness. They discuss the Bee’s origin story, how Berry became involved with it, comedy and the art of satire, how staff go about choosing the articles they write, and what are some of his favorite pieces. They also discuss, of course, wokeness and why that moral panic is so much fun to poke fun of.

