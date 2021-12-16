‘The Challenge’: Who Wins ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’? Plus, a Twist About the Prize Money (RECAP)

Spoilers ahead for Survivor 41’s Nov. 8 episode!. It's one of the golden rules of Survivor: don't keep those with known immunity idols around. Yet in Survivor 41, the entire cast has known about Xander Hastings’ power since practically Day 1. In fact, he initially gave up his vote just for the potential idol to form for him – and his tribe didn’t take the shot even when he was vulnerable. Hastings also just happens to be a decent strategist and winner of at least one immunity challenge so far. So why has no one really tried to vote him out in all this time? Well, one of the castmates has some kind of explanation.

