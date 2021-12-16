What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football's 2022 signees

Michigan football took what looked like a very good class and made it a great one on Wednesday.

Early signing day has come and gone (though the signing period does technically continue for a few days) and the Wolverines managed to get everyone who they wanted to inked on Wednesday.

Per usual, Jim Harbaugh did not hold a press conference, but spoke at length with Jon Jansen on the ‘In the Trenches’ podcast about what Michigan football is getting in all 23 signees. He shared who his favorites are, discussed Will Johnson being the pinnacle of the class, who each of the three wide receivers remind him of, and why he’s so close to so many of the parents.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say about all 23 of Michigan’s new players.

List

Overview of the 2022 class

“Well, it’s just a great day. It always is. You officially know the guys that you’re gonna be coaching, but to put it in perspective, it’s hard to do in words, that these young men, these families — they’re gonna be a part of your lives, you’re gonna be a part of their lives. Long and trusting friendships. The opportunities to have those are endless. Signature day, but literally and figuratively, it’s one of those days. I remember when I signed my national letter of intent, I know where I was, I know what I was doing, I know what I was wearing, who was around. It’s just one of those kind of days that lives in memory and to see another class go through that, it’s heartwarming. It’s such a beautiful thing.”

On the staff helping put the class together

“It’s been, in some cases, months. Some cases, years. In some cases, multiple years, going way, way back. I’ll tell you what, I’ll start by saying it this way: I think that everybody does a horrible job of telling the stories of these youngsters that play college football. Student-athletes of every sport, just the tremendous people that they are and the parents that they come from, the families that they come from, the communities, the villages — as Hillary Clinton would say, it takes a village. It doesn’t get talked about. You talk about the wins, the losses, the touchdowns, the tackles and things like that. But they’re all amazing and this group is certainly an amazing group.”

On the offensive line signees, starting with Connor Jones

“Connor Jones was one of the first to commit in the class. He had visited — well, first time we visited was back in the Zoom days, in the COVID days, when you couldn’t come to practice, couldn’t come to visit on campus. So, that’s how things started. And then, when he did official visit, he committed to Michigan. Family’s a big Michigan family, all the way out in Colorado. Great family, again. Tall, long, just what you want your tackles to look like. And he’s a heckuva good player and really good student. We’ll be talking about core GPA right in the mid-threes. That’s when you take out the electives, now. When I say core GPA, this isn’t gym class, this isn’t the electives. It’s the core classes and the honor classes and the AP classes. And you want your offensive linemen smart, Jon, as you know, as you are! If you’re not, you can get a quarterback or a running back killed.”

On Andrew Gentry

“Andrew Gentry is somebody that we recruited a couple of years ago and he was top of the class. I mean, Zinter, Gentry, Reece Atteberry, Jeff Persi — that class, and Genry was right there at the top. I remember him, real high four-star guy, 96-28, right up there at the top. About 6-feet-8-inches tall. Serious, serious length, and big, and strong. I know he’s well above 300 — like in the 310s, 315s, 320s, but doesn’t look like it. There are some guys that could be 320-pounds and look like a bowl of jello. This guy is 300-pounds and looks like is carved out of marble. So he’s a tremendous player.

“Just last week, I was contacted by Todd Gentry — Andrew had been committed to Virginia and was doing his Mormon mission. And the coach from Virginia had resigned his position there and said that we were way up there, one or two, two when they committed to Virginia. So anyway, got on a plane and were able to talk to the church and some of the elders and he was granted a 90-minute visit. We had lunch and he committed once that lunch was over. Talked to the parents there on Zoom. One of those special, special things that doesn’t occur every recruiting cycle, but we are thrilled. We really thought he was something special. And now, got to visit him for 90 minutes — imagine the maturity, the selflessness of his mission and the way he’s matured is tremendous.

“He was already a pretty mature guy and talk about smart — you want to talk about smart? How would you like to have a son that has a 4.5 grade point average, according to the NCAA? Hopefully we can get there someday with our kids! It hasn’t occurred in the Harbaugh family yet! You’re talking anywhere in the country would love to have him just as a student. I don’t want to say just as, that sounds bad. But a tremendous, tremendous student and a tremendous football player.”

On Alessandro Lorenzetti

“Out of Montreal and going to prep school in Connecticut right now where he’s playing good football. Visited here in the summer. This was the only time we were really able to do evaluations on 2022s and when everything happened this past summer, a blanket waiver was given by the NCAA where you could do a workout, a private workout. Alessandro came and knocked the socks off of Sherrone Moore, and the recruiting process was really turned up with Alessandro. Great kid, great guy, great parents. Wasn’t able to do a home visit with Alessandro yet, and he’s not gonna be a mid-year, so I’ll be able to get up there in January when it’s not a dead period anymore. Hey! Get to go to Montreal, never been to Montreal. No, so –“

On the tight ends, what do they add?

“A lot. Great, great — been blesssed by mom, dad, and God. And if you want to talk about being from Montreal, Marlin Klein’s from Germany. And he’s been over here in the United States playing some football — sprechen sie deutsch? Gute nacht, good morning — that’s about it! Harbaugh’s — (it’s German?) That’s what I’ve been told, that’s what I’ve been told. Yes, as a matter of fact, Yost Harbaugh came over from Germany — how about that? Yost — there you go! What more can you say?

“Long, tall, fast. Like I said, blessed by mom, dad, and God. Marlin and Colston. Everything that you’re looking for in tight ends, 6-5, 6-6ish type guys. Well over 230, 240. I had a chance to, when I visited Colston, I got a little workout myself, but he was in the weight room training and he does not look like a high school senior. He’s gonna be a mid-year and he’s gonna come right in and looks like he belongs (with) the juniors on the team and the seniors. Probably going around 235, 238. You can easily see in the frame that he’s going to be rocked up 256, 260-type of guy that will run really, really well. The v-shape, the v-shape with the y-shoulders, narrows to the hips as opposed to the wide at the hips and narrow at the shoulders. You’ve got the v-shaped or you’ve got the pear-shaped kid. Colston Loveland, he’s the v-shaped guy. I’m not saying Marlin Klein is a pear-shaped kid by any means, he’s just as impressive.”

On the wide receivers, do they have speed and length?

“Without question. And these guys are so, so good. Darrius Clemons — think Nico Collins, if I could make a comparison for you right now, it would be Nico Collins. Tall, physical, great big catch radius. Runs all the routes well. Physical — he’s gonna be able to do it all. Probably a lot of these guys — they’re really good, and the longer it takes them to figure that out, the better off they’re gonna be. I’m not trying to blow up anybody’s heads here. But there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm today on this day and geez — facts are facts.

“Tyler Morris — very Roman Wilson-like. Very fast, elusive, shifty, playmaker. Be able to do — and not short by any means, but can do the reverses and very, very, very shifty. And really good and another — both guys, Darrius Clemons: 3.4, 3.5 grade point average; Tyler Morris: 3.5, without the electives. Super, super smart guys.

“Amorion Walker — even taller! He’s even taller. Probably close to, right around there with Darrius Clemons. And a 3.9 grade point average. It could be one of the smartest receiver groups you’ve ever seen! Amorion — just had a really great, great connection with Amarion in the recruiting process. Very Andrel Anthony in like and build and catch radius. And I expect all three of these receivers to come into a receiving room that’s already really good, really good, and produce and be factors. Kind of guys that are high-level. Not gonna keep them on the bench very long. And tall in stature and big, their wide, big catch radius is something that could be a real complement to our team right now.”

On CJ Stokes

“Big, physical back, very, very mature. Got shoulders that look like they’re pretty good size. Yeah, boulders, volleyballs. Comes from a great program. Really well trained, really well trained, really genetically gifted. Just looks great, muscles everywhere. But also very, very fast. He’s gonna be a physical-type back. Backs are a little harder to compare than other positions. They’re all kind of — they all have got a unique kind of style. I think he’s gonna be a real physical guy, between the tackles and pass protection and all the things you want him to do. But really, really excited about CJ. Great, great guy.

“Dad, Capers Stokes — I’m gonna throw something in on him that a lot of people throw on me and my brother. A lot of people will come up to us and tell me and John, ‘Boy, I really like you! But I love your dad!’ If I had a dollar for every time somebody said that, I would be pretty well off! CJ’s dad, Capers Stokes, I could listen to him talk all day long. The wisdom and just how he talks, too. He’s got that southern drawl, but he grabs me. Maybe it’s my age. Maybe I’m just getting to that age where you really connect with somebody, the parents and especially the dads. But yeah, a great addition to our team.”

On the quarterbacks

“I’d start with the same thing — you’d like a couple guys, but the dads here and these two guys, it’s like we breathe the same air. Just the wisdom and being able to talk to those two dads is tremendous. Just really getting to know Alex’s dad, Mr. Orji — just somebody you meet and right away there’s a lot I’m supposed to glean from this man. Alex was committed to Virginia Tech and we had offered him, recruited him, and he was solid with Virginia Tech. Their head coach got let go and we called him up and said, ‘Hey, we’re here if we’ve gotta twist anybody’s arm.’ He decided to come up on an official visit and that was the first time I met Alex and his family and it was love at first sight for me and super excited that he’s coming here.

“I’ve seen him on tape a lot. He plays at the highest level of football in Texas, Jon. Runs for 1,200 yards, which is — you can watch the tape and say this guy’s a great runner, I mean, tremendous runner. I mean, if he had 400 yards, you’d say he’s a really good running quarterback. If he ran for 600, you’d say the same thing. But 1,200 yards, that’s way, way up there for a quarterback. And don’t get the thought in your head that he can’t throw the ball, he throws it really, really well. You can see why, when you meet him in person, he is — I don’t know what he weighs, but not an ounce of fat on him. It’s gotta be 235, 240? It’s like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback who can really throw the ball. So, super excited about him.

“Jayden Denegal is somebody that we had here on campus again. We were able to, in June, do the one-on-one evaluation where you can really watch hin throw, go through all the routes, watch him drop back, watch him go through — you can really see his mechanics in person. And really fell in love with him. Mark Denegal and I have become like long, lost friends. Just instant click there. He’s been raised great. Great head on his shoulders. Great stature as a quarterback. Lean and throws the ball extremely well. Pretty darn athletic. It’s a great, great feeling having two great quarterbacks coming in in the same class. We haven’t had that here for a very long time, and it’s gonna be fun to watch, put the balls out there. And each have a great skillset at how they get the job done and win for their team. It bodes really well for us.”

Why so heavy with the defensive backs in this class?

“Well, we really felt like we needed that. Our starters are kinda getting up there in age, in class. This is the future. And I think a lot of these youngsters will have the license and the ability to play right away. I wish I could tell you I know right now, sitting right here, who’s better than who and who’s gonna get on the field first. But it’s really take your pick. Love them all.

“Will Johnson, son of Deon Johnson who played here at the University of Michigan and was a heckuva good football player. Been recruiting Will since it seems he was a freshman in high school. I think we probably offered him as a freshman, at least as a sophomore, but right down the road. He’s been fantastic, been one of our best recruiters. Michigan legacy. Everything you want in a corner in terms of length and movement skills, traits. Fantastic. And I’ll also say that Will’s a signature guy in the class. He’s a 99.00 five-star, and he’s an even better guy. I can’t tell you how much he’s meant to us and this recruiting class. Everybody in the class wants to room with Will. Just a great guy. Will Johnson’s really been the anchor to this entire class.”

What sets the other five guys apart?

“Probably one thing that really stands out, whether they’re a corner or whether they’re a safety, to be determined, but they’re all really athletic enough to be corners, or at least nickels. When I say at least, a nickel takes at least a good combination of a safety and a corner, covering slots, but still being able to tackle in the box. And the corners are physical enough to be safeties and they move well enough to be corners and nickels. I could go through it — who’s really better?

“Keon Sabb is a tremendous player. Kody Jones might be the best one, might be the most versatile — corner, nickel, could play safety. Zeke Berry comes from a tremendous program. You talk about a guy that could play both offense and defense — has done that in high school. Real skilled football player. Compare him a little bit to Rod Moore who was the only freshman who played for us this year in the secondary and did a tremendous job. (Myles) Pollard — just turn on the first play of his highlight tape, the very first one. He looks like Jack Tatum, coming up there to hit somebody. The movement skills are really outstanding.

“Damani Dent, he’s a guy I’ve really gotten so close to in the class. There’s guys you talk to every day — they text me or I text them every day. Damani has certainly been like that. Amorion Walker — they seem to like me! You really get in the habit of, ‘Hey, how is your day? What are you doing today?’ Or they’re texting me, ‘What are you doing?’ or, ‘How are you doing?’ Great personality, that’s Damani Dent. It’s kind of like looking in the mirror, the enthusiasm, the love of football. He just really, really stands out to me that way. But he is also going to be one of those really good movement skills, but tough, tough. Tough as you’d ever want a defensive back to be. Loves to work out. The guy’s working out — he plays the game and then goes and works out. Call him up, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Working out! About to go workout. Gonna go get another one in this afternoon.’ He loves running the hills, he loves running these sand hills. I’ve got pictures of him, he’s passed out, like, ‘Yeah coach, I was running the sand, I’ve got sand all over me!’ I just compare him to Erick All that way. There’s guys you just know love football. Erick’s that way, you’ve got a special place in your heart for him.

“Yeah, super fired up. I think all these guys, every single guy we’ve talked about, they are gonna love coming and being a part of this team, because we’ve got so many guys like that. So many guys on this team that you have to pull back. You never have to talk Erick All out of working out or doing something. But you do have to pull him back because he’ll do too much. He’ll run too much, he’ll hit too much. It’s just a whole roster of guys like that and there’s so many guys in this recruiting class that are exactly like that and our guys on the team are gonna really love these guys. They’re gonna love our team and our team’s gonna love them.”

On Derrick Moore

“I think he’s ranked up there — the experts rank him maybe the No. 1 or 2 edge guy in the country. He had committed to Oklahoma and like Alex Orji, coach was leaving. The same thing happened with Derrick Moore. Their coach went to USC and he felt that he wanted to look at his options. Come to find out he really liked us and reached out. You can imagine we were thrilled. Great position of need as well as Colston Loveland, physically looks — as well as other guys, Andrew Gentry — how far along they are. Or Alex Orji. This is Derrick Moore. He walks through the door and he more than belongs that he does, like he’s a junior, like he’s a senior in college already. Great physical gifts, also 3.0 student. Heckuva good kid. We were fortunate. That was a great get that we got right there at the end. Couldn’t be happier.”

On Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant -- is Grant 6-4, 335?

“Yeah, every bit of it. Gosh, you say, ‘Gosh, I’ve got my favorite. This guy was my favorite, that guy’ — Kenneth Grant is my favorite! There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant! A ton of personality, and not in a show-off way or anything. Just good, genuine, down-to-earth guy. Always got a smile on his face. You talk about a position of need, OK — 6-4, over 300-pounds. A real nose tackle, a guy that could play the 3-technique or play the 1-technique. Could be a pass rusher, could be someone who pushes the pocket. Just a big, physical presence in the middle of the defense. Something that Shaun Nua and Mike Macdonald really felt was important to our defensive scheme. We got somebody now that’s as big as Shaun Nua! It’s nice to see that our biggest guy isn’t the coach! Really love him, really do.

“And you talk about Mason Graham — you’re always mining for gold. You’re always out there looking, and this year was probably one of the best examples of that where guys didn’t play a lot their junior season, you weren’t aware of them. There wasn’t as much tape. And you flick on the film of Mason Graham and you see this relentless motor, then the next thing you really notice is, man, he’s playing offensive tackle, he’s playing defensive end. Which is he better at? He’s really heckuva great defensive end. He’s so athletic and stout in there. And then you watch him play offensive tackle and you say he could be an offensive tackle, too. So, which do you want to play him? You want to be a defensive end, you want to be an offensive tackle or offensive lineman? Because either way, we’re really interested, and we’ve got a spot for you right there in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was somebody that came on the official visit and had a great visit here and really liked it and decided this is where he wanted to come to school. Really fired up about that!

“Another Southern California guy — the California to Michigan connection. It’s a pretty long, long and good one. Go back to Tom Brady — or Jim Harbaugh! Myself! I don’t think I ever used myself in the third person until right there! But I was in high school at Palo Alto, California. It’s cool, seeing some of the Cali guys coming to Ann Arbor.”

On the linebackers

“We’ve gotta talk about Jimmy Rolder! Deuce Spurlock! Micah Pollard! Well, Micah Pollard, the first one who committed. He visited here in the summer. Marcus Pollard, Micah’s dad, and I played together in Indianapolis. Marcus Pollard, one of the all-time great guys, great teammates. Never forget the day we’re playing the Dallas Cowboys, world champions, defending world champions, about the third game of the season. And I kick out a tight end screen to Marcus Pollard — might have thrown the ball 13 yards to the side, you know? And then to watch him weave about 50-plus. About every guy on the Cowboy defense had a chance to tackle him, at least eight of them. But really weaved his way through there. He was really the first to — I’m sure that was his rookie year, too. Basketball player at Bradley, didn’t really play college football. I don’t think Bradley had a team — might want to fact check me on that one. Great guy. And then he went on to have a stellar career even after — I was older, you know? Got to play with him in his young days. I was in my seventh, eighth, or ninth year and he was in his first. But he’s a player personnel, player development with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so kinda speaks volumes for what kind of guy he is and the son he raised.

“Again, a little closer with the parents there, but Micah’s a heckuva football player. And whether he’s gonna be an edge linebacker for us or an inside the box, MIKE, WILL, remains to be seen. He’s got a real pass rush ability, but he also has a nose for the football, which makes you think he could be a MIKE backer and he’d be a stout one. He’d be a good 6-foot-3, 235, Big Ten linebacker type of guy. We’ll see where it goes. We’ll start him out on the edge because we’re gonna need some help there and he could certainly do it. We’ll see. Gonna be a very versatile guy in my opinion.”

And the others?

“Yeah, also gonna be Big Ten linebackers. You’ve presence, you’ve got size, you’ve got guys that can really run. Jimmy’s an elite baseball player as well. Erik Bakich is gonna get wind of that. I’m trying to encourage Jimmy to keep playing. ‘Yeah, keep playing! Play both sports!’ He’s really good at it. Think of a guy like — I’ll paint you a picture: the Wisconsin linebackers like Leo Chenal and some of those guys that are thick, strong, strout, run-stopping guys that can really run, as well. And Jimmy’s really athletic. So, he’s that tough, Big Ten middle linebacker that is gonna be really good for us.

“And Deuce is exactly the same way. I mean, they’re darn near carbon copies of each other. Deuce Spurlock and Jimmy — two for sure MIKE, WILLs — they’ll probably be in there next to each other. One a MIKE, one a WILL. Inside linebackers, as Jack Harbaugh would say! ‘Backer, backer, backbone crackers!’ That’s what we’re looking for from all three of those youngsters.”