Carnivorous plants have all the trappings of regular plants. They have leaves and stems, and some even have flowers. Though there’s one difference between them and non-carnivorous plants: they eat animals small enough to fit in their traps, rather than deriving nutrients from their habitat. From protozoans to frogs and mice, nutrients absorbed from their prey counterbalance the lack of nutrients in their environment. In the bogs and fens that are their habitats, sunshine is readily available. But excessive amounts of water limit nourishment. So, they’ve adapted to consume prey via specialized leaves that secrete enzymes. These secretions aid in digestion, much like the acids in a human stomach.

WILDLIFE ・ 12 HOURS AGO