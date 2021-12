Governor includes City wastewater treatment plant in budget request. The City of Fredericksburg is proud to announce that Governor Ralph Northam has included $27 million in funding in his two-year budget proposal for the City of Fredericksburg’s wastewater needs. This significant proposed investment by the Commonwealth is part of the Governor’s historic funding for the Chesapeake Bay and clean water infrastructure, as well as important water conservation and clean water accessibility initiatives. If funding successfully is maintained in the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session, the City will use the critical funds to achieve part of its required Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO