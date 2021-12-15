ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerr-Newman black hole lensing of relativistic massive particles in the weak field limit

By Guansheng He, Wenbin Lin
The gravitational lensing of relativistic neutral massive particles caused by a Kerr-Newman black hole is investigated systematically in the weak field limit. Based on the Kerr-Newman metric in Boyer-Lindquist coordinates, we first derive the analytical form of the equatorial gravitational deflection angle of a massive particle in the third post-Minkowskian...

#Massive Particle#Particles#Supermassive Black Hole#Kerr Newman#Boyer Lindquist
