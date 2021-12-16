PHEIM launches three new Islamic products

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): PHEIM Unit Trusts Bhd launched on Thursday (Dec 16) three new Islamic products, namely Pheim Greater China Islamic Fund (PGCIF), Pheim ASEAN Islamic Fund (PAIF) and Pheim Global ESG Islamic Fund (PGEIF). In a statement, it said by investing primarily in the China, Hong Kong...
The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — The United States has added drone maker DJI and seven other Chinese companies to an investment blacklist, raising even more pressure on businesses in the world's second largest economy. The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it has placed investment restrictions on the firms...
BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading independent edge cloud service provider in China, announced that it has officially launched its serverless product function@edge. The new product serves as an integral part of Baishan’s enhanced and unified serverless edge cloud platform geared towards providing faster, more secure, and more agile edge cloud services to global enterprise customers.
Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker and several of its largest pharmaceutical firms sank on Wednesday on fears that Washington will slap investment and export sanctions against more companies. Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. tumbled a record 25% in Hong Kong before paring losses, while Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. dropped 5% at...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow reveled on US chip giant Intel Corp’s US$7 billion (RM30 billion) planned investment in Penang to expand its advanced semiconductor packaging technology. “We are delighted that Intel Corp has decided to invest US$7 billion (RM30 billion) to expand its...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The government has allocated RM12.63 million for next year to strengthen further the national halal industry’s development, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Ministry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong. He said the amount included projects under the supervision of the International Trade and Industry Ministry...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Pertama Digital Bhd said Monday it has inked a memorandum of understanding with CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd to develop and bring to market digital financial services that empower investors in post-pandemic Malaysia. “The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for digital financial services, including digital stockbroking....
Selig Group is acquiring Manufacture Générale de Joints, a global supplier of foam liners based in France. Naperville, Ill.-based Selig, which is owned by CC Industries, said MGJ's business fits in nicely with the company's existing operations. "MGJ's team, products, markets and capabilities are extremely complementary to Selig and represent...
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc was marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches and writings on its Chinese website about two years ago, when Beijing delivered an edict, according to two people familiar with the incident. The American e-commerce giant must stop allowing any customer ratings and reviews in China.
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental (CONG.DE) to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. The targeting of Continental is an example...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration plans to ban American investment in the world’s largest drone-maker and seven other Chinese companies for what the U.S. says are their roles in China’s mass surveillance of Muslim ethnic groups. The Treasury Department is set to announce the blacklisting of the eight firms...
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) told its investors on Friday that overseas e-commerce would be a key focus as it looks for new sources of growth after a difficult year at home. Earlier this month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd restructured its e-commerce business into separate China and international divisions,...
HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba this week revealed an ambitious vision to grow its Southeast Asian e-commerce business to $100 billion in transacted sales as well as a pledge to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. China’s largest e-commerce company unveiled its vision Friday for its Southeast...
