Economy

PHEIM launches three new Islamic products

By theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): PHEIM Unit Trusts Bhd launched on Thursday (Dec 16) three new Islamic products, namely Pheim Greater China Islamic Fund (PGCIF), Pheim ASEAN Islamic Fund (PAIF) and Pheim Global ESG Islamic Fund (PGEIF). In a statement, it said by investing primarily in the China, Hong Kong...

