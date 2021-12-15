ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Placement for Multi-Tenant Data Federation on the Cloud

By Ji Liu, Lei Mo, Sijia Yang, Jingbo Zhou, Shilei Ji, Haoyi Xiong, Dejing Dou
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Due to privacy concerns of users and law enforcement in data security and privacy, it becomes more and more difficult to share data among organizations. Data federation brings new opportunities to the data-related cooperation among organizations by providing abstract data interfaces. With the development of cloud...

arxiv.org

