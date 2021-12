What the Buffalo Bills really need is a blowout win over Carolina, to get them back on track. It’s a must win Sunday, but a lopsided final score with quarterback Josh Allen having a big game would do wonders for the Bills Mafia. New England has a tough game at Indianapolis on Sunday, before the Bills and Patriots meet in a rematch in Week 16 in Foxborough . The narrative can change in a hurry for Buffalo, but it has to start with a win over Carolina. Freddie Coleman joined the program like he always does on the Friday show and weighed in on the topic. For that and much more make sure to listen above and read an excerpt below!

