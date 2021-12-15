ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service Oriented Architecture in Enterprise Application

By MS. Faathima Fayaza
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

At present organizations try to achieve competitive advantages using information technology (IT). Organizations not only use Information technology to manage their internal operations but also to collaborate with their customers and suppliers. For these organizations...

diginomica.com

IFS - building an enterprise application platform that meets customers where they are (2/2)

Businesses today are bumping up against the limitations of traditional packaged software applications. They want to operate with joined-up data and processes that deliver rapid outcomes and stay responsive to customer needs, cutting across the old application silos. In response, software vendors have to rearchitect their products to integrate across those old boundaries and offer a more modular and adaptable choice of functionality. One vendor that's on such a path is IFS, whose CEO explained why customers are rejecting the old acronyms in an interview we published yesterday. Today I'm drilling into the practicalities of how this is actually achieved with Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Provisioning Fog Services to 3GPP Subscribers: Authentication and Application Mobility

Multi-Access Edge computing (MEC) and Fog computing provide services to subscribers at low latency. There is a need to form a federation among 3GPP MEC and fog to provide better coverage to 3GPP subscribers. This federation gives rise to two issues - third-party authentication and application mobility - for continuous service during handover from 3GPP MEC to fog without re-authentication. In this paper, we propose: 1) a proxy-based state transfer and third-party authentication (PS3A) that uses a transparent proxy to transfer the authentication and application state information, and 2) a token-based state transfer and proxy-based third-party authentication (TSP3A) that uses the proxy to transfer the authentication information and tokens to transfer the application state from 3GPP MEC to the fog. The proxy is kept transparent with virtual counterparts, to avoid any changes to the existing 3GPP MEC and fog architectures. We implemented these solutions on a testbed and results show that PS3A and TSP3A provide authentication within 0.345-2.858s for a 0-100 Mbps proxy load. The results further show that TSP3A provides application mobility while taking 40-52% less time than PS3A using state tokens. TSP3A and PS3A also reduce the service interruption latency by 82.4% and 84.6%, compared to the cloud-based service via tokens and prefetching.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

One Cloud Services Completes Acquisition of Cloud Provider Enterprise Hosting

One Cloud Services, LLC completes acquisition of cloud provider Enterprise Hosting, LLC. One Cloud Services, LLC, a Liberty Center One company has acquired Atlanta, GA based Enterprise Hosting LLC, a boutique hosting firm that specializes in providing secure cloud computing and application hosting solutions for companies with critical business applications.
ATLANTA, GA
Network World

Aryaka broadens enterprise targets with managed SD-WAN, SASE services

Aryaka Networks is looking to target more enterprises with a new managed secure access service edge (SASE) offering and an improved, lower cost SD-WAN offerings. Aryaka is known for offering WAN and SD-WAN services over its global Layer 2 network with more than 40 points of presence. The new services spring from that backbone to provide additional, flexible WAN services.
TECHNOLOGY
InformationWeek

AWS Unveils Private 5G Service, Validating Enterprise Use Case

The ability for enterprises to set up and manage their own private 5G network has been a red-hot topic of discussion this past year. And it’s only getting hotter. Until recently, the private 5G market has included telecommunications system behemoths along with lesser-known innovators that are battling to get the attention of enterprise customers. The stiff competition that has existed in the market up to this point shows the potential that some believe private 5G has in the enterprise IT space. However, now that AWS has just thrown their hat into the ring, it’s time for everyone to sit up and take notice.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

ZPE Systems launches open SD-Branch platform for distributed enterprises and managed service providers

Despite using SD-Branch and next-gen firewalls for branch transformation, modern enterprises still struggle with critical gaps in reliability and uptime. ZPE Systems has addressed these gaps with the release of a fully-integrated, open SD-Branch platform. This platform consists of a new edge gateway called the Nodegrid Hive Services Router (Hive...
COMPUTERS
atlantanews.net

Financial Services Application Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com

The latest independent research document on Global Financial Services Application Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Financial Services Application Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Financial Services Application Software market report advocates analysis of SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos Group, Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SS&C Technology Holdings, Salesforce.com, Inc., NCR Corporation & IBM Corporation.
SOFTWARE
Architecture
Technology
Computers
Software
thedallasnews.net

SaaS Enterprise Applications Market Size 2021 by Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2027

The global SaaS Enterprise Applications Market research report offers a comprehensive summary of the current and future state of the industry. The study was conducted applying widespread primary and secondary research that has all of the necessary market data. The research also protects data from segments such as type, industry, channel, and others, as well as market volume and value for each. The investigation also looks into the market's main players, providers, and the overall structure of the supply chain. It also approximates the factors and features that may affect the markets sales development.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kintone Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Kintone’s platform addresses organizations’ need for increased application development productivity while reducing their dependence on highly skilled developers. Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms* (LCAP). This is the sixth...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GOSH: Task Scheduling Using Deep Surrogate Models in Fog Computing Environments

Recently, intelligent scheduling approaches using surrogate models have been proposed to efficiently allocate volatile tasks in heterogeneous fog environments. Advances like deterministic surrogate models, deep neural networks (DNN) and gradient-based optimization allow low energy consumption and response times to be reached. However, deterministic surrogate models, which estimate objective values for optimization, do not consider the uncertainties in the distribution of the Quality of Service (QoS) objective function that can lead to high Service Level Agreement (SLA) violation rates. Moreover, the brittle nature of DNN training and prevent such models from reaching minimal energy or response times. To overcome these difficulties, we present a novel scheduler: GOSH i.e. Gradient Based Optimization using Second Order derivatives and Heteroscedastic Deep Surrogate Models. GOSH uses a second-order gradient based optimization approach to obtain better QoS and reduce the number of iterations to converge to a scheduling decision, subsequently lowering the scheduling time. Instead of a vanilla DNN, GOSH uses a Natural Parameter Network to approximate objective scores. Further, a Lower Confidence Bound optimization approach allows GOSH to find an optimal trade-off between greedy minimization of the mean latency and uncertainty reduction by employing error-based exploration. Thus, GOSH and its co-simulation based extension GOSH*, can adapt quickly and reach better objective scores than baseline methods. We show that GOSH* reaches better objective scores than GOSH, but it is suitable only for high resource availability settings, whereas GOSH is apt for limited resource settings. Real system experiments for both GOSH and GOSH* show significant improvements against the state-of-the-art in terms of energy consumption, response time and SLA violations by up to 18, 27 and 82 percent, respectively.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Static Analyzer for Detecting Tensor Shape Errors in Deep Neural Network Training Code

We present an automatic static analyzer PyTea that detects tensor-shape errors in PyTorch code. The tensor-shape error is critical in the deep neural net code; much of the training cost and intermediate results are to be lost once a tensor shape mismatch occurs in the midst of the training phase. Given the input PyTorch source, PyTea statically traces every possible execution path, collects tensor shape constraints required by the tensor operation sequence of the path, and decides if the constraints are unsatisfiable (hence a shape error can occur). PyTea's scalability and precision hinges on the characteristics of real-world PyTorch applications: the number of execution paths after PyTea's conservative pruning rarely explodes and loops are simple enough to be circumscribed by our symbolic abstraction. We tested PyTea against the projects in the official PyTorch repository and some tensor-error code questioned in the StackOverflow. PyTea successfully detects tensor shape errors in these codes, each within a few seconds.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Fractional cyber-neural systems -- a brief survey

Neurotechnology has made great strides in the last 20 years. However, we still have a long way to go to commercialize many of these technologies as we lack a unified framework to study cyber-neural systems (CNS) that bring the hardware, software, and the neural system together. Dynamical systems play a key role in developing these technologies as they capture different aspects of the brain and provide insight into their function. Converging evidence suggests that fractional-order dynamical systems are advantageous in modeling neural systems because of their compact representation and accuracy in capturing the long-range memory exhibited in neural behavior. In this brief survey, we provide an overview of fractional CNS that entails fractional-order systems in the context of CNS. In particular, we introduce basic definitions required for the analysis and synthesis of fractional CNS, encompassing system identification, state estimation, and closed-loop control. Additionally, we provide an illustration of some applications in the context of CNS and draw some possible future research directions. Ultimately, advancements in these three areas will be critical in developing the next generation of CNS, which will, ultimately, improve people's quality of life.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Reinforcement Learning Policies Learn Shared Adversarial Features Across MDPs

The use of deep neural networks as function approximators has led to striking progress for reinforcement learning algorithms and applications. Yet the knowledge we have on decision boundary geometry and the loss landscape of neural policies is still quite limited. In this paper we propose a framework to investigate the decision boundary and loss landscape similarities across states and across MDPs. We conduct experiments in various games from Arcade Learning Environment, and discover that high sensitivity directions for neural policies are correlated across MDPs. We argue that these high sensitivity directions support the hypothesis that non-robust features are shared across training environments of reinforcement learning agents. We believe our results reveal fundamental properties of the environments used in deep reinforcement learning training, and represent a tangible step towards building robust and reliable deep reinforcement learning agents.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Reinforcement Learning in Multiple Environments

Several recent works have been dedicated to unsupervised reinforcement learning in a single environment, in which a policy is first pre-trained with unsupervised interactions, and then fine-tuned towards the optimal policy for several downstream supervised tasks defined over the same environment. Along this line, we address the problem of unsupervised reinforcement learning in a class of multiple environments, in which the policy is pre-trained with interactions from the whole class, and then fine-tuned for several tasks in any environment of the class. Notably, the problem is inherently multi-objective as we can trade off the pre-training objective between environments in many ways. In this work, we foster an exploration strategy that is sensitive to the most adverse cases within the class. Hence, we cast the exploration problem as the maximization of the mean of a critical percentile of the state visitation entropy induced by the exploration strategy over the class of environments. Then, we present a policy gradient algorithm, $\alpha$MEPOL, to optimize the introduced objective through mediated interactions with the class. Finally, we empirically demonstrate the ability of the algorithm in learning to explore challenging classes of continuous environments and we show that reinforcement learning greatly benefits from the pre-trained exploration strategy w.r.t. learning from scratch.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

