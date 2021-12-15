ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distributed Applications in Gamification of the Learning Process

By M. Zagar, M. Sipek, N. Draskovic, B. Mihaljevic
 4 days ago

Driven by the fact that many of us experienced softer or not-so-soft lockdown, the intention of a couple of instructors at our university was to develop a collaborative tool that could help in online delivery and gamification on two courses that are delivered in the Business and IT...

The Press

DATAMARK Announces Introduction of CloudAssign, a Cloud-Native Application That Improves Addressing Processes for Local Governments

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the development of DATAMARK CloudAssign, a cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to simplify the complex process of creating new addresses for local governments. DATAMARK CloudAssign streamlines address assignment and maintenance by creating a simple and accessible workflow, allowing ease-of-use for both GIS and non-GIS experts throughout the United States.
Federated Deep Reinforcement Learning for the Distributed Control of NextG Wireless Networks

Next Generation (NextG) networks are expected to support demanding tactile internet applications such as augmented reality and connected autonomous vehicles. Whereas recent innovations bring the promise of larger link capacity, their sensitivity to the environment and erratic performance defy traditional model-based control rationales. Zero-touch data-driven approaches can improve the ability of the network to adapt to the current operating conditions. Tools such as reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms can build optimal control policy solely based on a history of observations. Specifically, deep RL (DRL), which uses a deep neural network (DNN) as a predictor, has been shown to achieve good performance even in complex environments and with high dimensional inputs. However, the training of DRL models require a large amount of data, which may limit its adaptability to ever-evolving statistics of the underlying environment. Moreover, wireless networks are inherently distributed systems, where centralized DRL approaches would require excessive data exchange, while fully distributed approaches may result in slower convergence rates and performance degradation. In this paper, to address these challenges, we propose a federated learning (FL) approach to DRL, which we refer to federated DRL (F-DRL), where base stations (BS) collaboratively train the embedded DNN by only sharing models' weights rather than training data. We evaluate two distinct versions of F-DRL, value and policy based, and show the superior performance they achieve compared to distributed and centralized DRL.
Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Libraries: A Systematic Review

As the concept and implementation of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning has become relevant, academics, researchers and information professionals involve research in this area. The objective of this systematic literature review is to provide a synthesis of empirical studies exploring application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in libraries. To achieve the objectives of the study, a systematic literature review was conducted based on the original guidelines proposed by Kitchenham et al. (2009). Data was collected from Web of Science, Scopus, LISA and LISTA databases. Following the rigorous/ established selection process, a total of thirty-two articles were finally selected, reviewed and analyzed to summarize on the application of AI and ML domain and techniques which are most often used in libraries. Findings show that the current state of the AI and ML research that is relevant with the LIS domain mainly focuses on theoretical works. However, some researchers also emphasized on implementation projects or case studies. This study will provide a panoramic view of AI and ML in libraries for researchers, practitioners and educators for furthering the more technology-oriented approaches, and anticipating future innovation pathways.
Benchmark for Out-of-Distribution Detection in Deep Reinforcement Learning

Reinforcement Learning (RL) based solutions are being adopted in a variety of domains including robotics, health care and industrial automation. Most focus is given to when these solutions work well, but they fail when presented with out of distribution inputs. RL policies share the same faults as most machine learning models. Out of distribution detection for RL is generally not well covered in the literature, and there is a lack of benchmarks for this task. In this work we propose a benchmark to evaluate OOD detection methods in a Reinforcement Learning setting, by modifying the physical parameters of non-visual standard environments or corrupting the state observation for visual environments. We discuss ways to generate custom RL environments that can produce OOD data, and evaluate three uncertainty methods for the OOD detection task. Our results show that ensemble methods have the best OOD detection performance with a lower standard deviation across multiple environments.
Application of Deep Reinforcement Learning to Payment Fraud

The large variety of digital payment choices available to consumers today has been a key driver of e-commerce transactions in the past decade. Unfortunately, this has also given rise to cybercriminals and fraudsters who are constantly looking for vulnerabilities in these systems by deploying increasingly sophisticated fraud attacks. A typical fraud detection system employs standard supervised learning methods where the focus is on maximizing the fraud recall rate. However, we argue that such a formulation can lead to sub-optimal solutions. The design requirements for these fraud models requires that they are robust to the high-class imbalance in the data, adaptive to changes in fraud patterns, maintain a balance between the fraud rate and the decline rate to maximize revenue, and be amenable to asynchronous feedback since usually there is a significant lag between the transaction and the fraud realization. To achieve this, we formulate fraud detection as a sequential decision-making problem by including the utility maximization within the model in the form of the reward function. The historical decline rate and fraud rate define the state of the system with a binary action space composed of approving or declining the transaction. In this study, we primarily focus on utility maximization and explore different reward functions to this end. The performance of the proposed Reinforcement Learning system has been evaluated for two publicly available fraud datasets using Deep Q-learning and compared with different classifiers. We aim to address the rest of the issues in future work.
Real-time Informative Surgical Skill Assessment with Gaussian Process Learning

Yangming Li, Randall Bly, Sarah Akkina, Rajeev C. Saxena, Ian Humphreys, Mark Whipple, Kris Moe, Blake Hannaford. Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgeries (ESSBSs) is a challenging and potentially dangerous surgical procedure, and objective skill assessment is the key components to improve the effectiveness of surgical training, to re-validate surgeons' skills, and to decrease surgical trauma and the complication rate in operating rooms. Because of the complexity of surgical procedures, the variation of operation styles, and the fast development of new surgical skills, the surgical skill assessment remains a challenging problem. This work presents a novel Gaussian Process Learning-based heuristic automatic objective surgical skill assessment method for ESSBSs. Different with classical surgical skill assessment algorithms, the proposed method 1) utilizes the kinematic features in surgical instrument relative movements, instead of using specific surgical tasks or the statistics to assess skills in real-time; 2) provide informative feedback, instead of a summative scores; 3) has the ability to incrementally learn from new data, instead of depending on a fixed dataset. The proposed method projects the instrument movements into the endoscope coordinate to reduce the data dimensionality. It then extracts the kinematic features of the projected data and learns the relationship between surgical skill levels and the features with the Gaussian Process learning technique. The proposed method was verified in full endoscopic skull base and sinus surgeries on cadavers. These surgeries have different pathology, requires different treatment and has different complexities. The experimental results show that the proposed method reaches 100\% prediction precision for complete surgical procedures and 90\% precision for real-time prediction assessment.
SASG: Sparsification with Adaptive Stochastic Gradients for Communication-efficient Distributed Learning

Stochastic optimization algorithms implemented on distributed computing architectures are increasingly used to tackle large-scale machine learning applications. A key bottleneck in such distributed systems is the communication overhead for exchanging information such as stochastic gradients between different workers. Sparse communication with memory and the adaptive aggregation methodology are two successful frameworks among the various techniques proposed to address this issue. In this paper, we creatively exploit the advantages of Sparse communication and Adaptive aggregated Stochastic Gradients to design a communication-efficient distributed algorithm named SASG. Specifically, we first determine the workers that need to communicate based on the adaptive aggregation rule and then sparse this transmitted information. Therefore, our algorithm reduces both the overhead of communication rounds and the number of communication bits in the distributed system. We define an auxiliary sequence and give convergence results of the algorithm with the help of Lyapunov function analysis. Experiments on training deep neural networks show that our algorithm can significantly reduce the number of communication rounds and bits compared to the previous methods, with little or no impact on training and testing accuracy.
Appcast Expands Partnership with iCIMS, Simplifying Apply Process and Increasing Quality of Job Applicants

Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced an expanded partnership with iCIMS, the talent cloud company. Appcast will adopt iCIMS’ new Apply Framework, recently announced as part of iCIMS’ enhanced global partner program. A significant step forward for hiring innovation, iCIMS’ Apply Framework helps partners extend the iCIMS apply process into their existing workflows, decreasing friction in the application process for job seekers while increasing the pipeline of qualified candidates.
Keeping it Simple: Language Models can learn Complex Molecular Distributions

Deep generative models of molecules have grown immensely in popularity, trained on relevant datasets, these models are used to search through chemical space. The downstream utility of generative models for the inverse design of novel functional compounds depends on their ability to learn a training distribution of molecules. The most simple example is a language model that takes the form of a recurrent neural network and generates molecules using a string representation. More sophisticated are graph generative models, which sequentially construct molecular graphs and typically achieve state of the art results. However, recent work has shown that language models are more capable than once thought, particularly in the low data regime. In this work, we investigate the capacity of simple language models to learn distributions of molecules. For this purpose, we introduce several challenging generative modeling tasks by compiling especially complex distributions of molecules. On each task, we evaluate the ability of language models as compared with two widely used graph generative models. The results demonstrate that language models are powerful generative models, capable of adeptly learning complex molecular distributions -- and yield better performance than the graph models. Language models can accurately generate: distributions of the highest scoring penalized LogP molecules in ZINC15, multi-modal molecular distributions as well as the largest molecules in PubChem.
Learn more about distributed databases with ShardingSphere

Apache ShardingSphere is an open source distributed database, plus an ecosystem users and developers need for their database to provide a customized and cloud-native experience. In the three years since it joined the Apache Foundation, the ShardingSphere core team has worked hard with the community to create an open source, robust, and distributed database and a supporting ecosystem.
Learning Representations with Contrastive Self-Supervised Learning for Histopathology Applications

Unsupervised learning has made substantial progress over the last few years, especially by means of contrastive self-supervised learning. The dominating dataset for benchmarking self-supervised learning has been ImageNet, for which recent methods are approaching the performance achieved by fully supervised training. The ImageNet dataset is however largely object-centric, and it is not clear yet what potential those methods have on widely different datasets and tasks that are not object-centric, such as in digital pathology. While self-supervised learning has started to be explored within this area with encouraging results, there is reason to look closer at how this setting differs from natural images and ImageNet. In this paper we make an in-depth analysis of contrastive learning for histopathology, pin-pointing how the contrastive objective will behave differently due to the characteristics of histopathology data. We bring forward a number of considerations, such as view generation for the contrastive objective and hyper-parameter tuning. In a large battery of experiments, we analyze how the downstream performance in tissue classification will be affected by these considerations. The results point to how contrastive learning can reduce the annotation effort within digital pathology, but that the specific dataset characteristics need to be considered. To take full advantage of the contrastive learning objective, different calibrations of view generation and hyper-parameters are required. Our results pave the way for realizing the full potential of self-supervised learning for histopathology applications.
On The Reliability Of Machine Learning Applications In Manufacturing Environments

The increasing deployment of advanced digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) in industrial environments is enabling the productive use of machine learning (ML) algorithms in the manufacturing domain. As ML applications transcend from research to productive use in real-world industrial environments, the question of reliability arises. Since the majority of ML models are trained and evaluated on static datasets, continuous online monitoring of their performance is required to build reliable systems. Furthermore, concept and sensor drift can lead to degrading accuracy of the algorithm over time, thus compromising safety, acceptance and economics if undetected and not properly addressed. In this work, we exemplarily highlight the severity of the issue on a publicly available industrial dataset which was recorded over the course of 36 months and explain possible sources of drift. We assess the robustness of ML algorithms commonly used in manufacturing and show, that the accuracy strongly declines with increasing drift for all tested algorithms. We further investigate how uncertainty estimation may be leveraged for online performance estimation as well as drift detection as a first step towards continually learning applications. The results indicate, that ensemble algorithms like random forests show the least decay of confidence calibration under drift.
Machine learning application to predict in-situ stresses from logging data

Determination of in-situ stresses is essential for subsurface planning and modeling, such as horizontal well planning and hydraulic fracture design. In-situ stresses consist of overburden stress (Ïƒv), minimum (Ïƒh), and maximum (ÏƒH) horizontal stresses. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH are difficult to determine, whereas the overburden stress can be determined directly from the density logs. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH can be estimated either from borehole injection tests or theoretical finite elements methods. However, these methods are complex, expensive, or need unavailable tectonic stress data. This study aims to apply different machine learning (ML) techniques, specifically, random forest (RF), functional network (FN), and adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS), to predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using well-log data. The logging data includes gamma-ray (GR) log, formation bulk density (RHOB) log, compressional (DTC), and shear (DTS) wave transit-time log. A dataset of 2307 points from two wells (Well-1 and Well-2) was used to build the different ML models. The Well-1 data was used in training and testing the models, and the Well-2 data was used to validate the developed models. The obtained results show the capability of the three ML models to predict accurately the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using the well-log data. Comparing the results of RF, ANFIS, and FN models for minimum horizontal stress prediction showed that ANFIS outperforms the other two models with a correlation coefficient (R) for the validation dataset of 0.96 compared to 0.91 and 0.88 for RF, and FN, respectively. The three models showed similar results for predicting maximum horizontal stress with R values higher than 0.98 and an average absolute percentage error (AAPE) less than 0.3%. a20 index for the actual versus the predicted data showed that the three ML techniques were able to predict the horizontal stresses with a deviation less than 20% from the actual data. For the validation dataset, the RF, ANFIS, and FN models were able to capture all changes in the Ïƒh and ÏƒH trends with depth and accurately predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH values. The outcomes of this study confirm the robust capability of ML to predict Ïƒh and ÏƒH from readily available logging data with no need for additional costs or site investigation.
Distributed Graph Learning with Smooth Data Priors

Graph learning is often a necessary step in processing or representing structured data, when the underlying graph is not given explicitly. Graph learning is generally performed centrally with a full knowledge of the graph signals, namely the data that lives on the graph nodes. However, there are settings where data cannot be collected easily or only with a non-negligible communication cost. In such cases, distributed processing appears as a natural solution, where the data stays mostly local and all processing is performed among neighbours nodes on the communication graph. We propose here a novel distributed graph learning algorithm, which permits to infer a graph from signal observations on the nodes under the assumption that the data is smooth on the target graph. We solve a distributed optimization problem with local projection constraints to infer a valid graph while limiting the communication costs. Our results show that the distributed approach has a lower communication cost than a centralised algorithm without compromising the accuracy in the inferred graph. It also scales better in communication costs with the increase of the network size, especially for sparse networks.
Conjugated Discrete Distributions for Distributional Reinforcement Learning

In this work we continue to build upon recent advances in reinforcement learning for finite Markov processes. A common approach among previous existing algorithms, both single-actor and distributed, is to either clip rewards or to apply a transformation method on Q-functions to handle a large variety of magnitudes in real discounted returns. We theoretically show that one of the most successful methods may not yield an optimal policy if we have a non-deterministic process. As a solution, we argue that distributional reinforcement learning lends itself to remedy this situation completely. By the introduction of a conjugated distributional operator we may handle a large class of transformations for real returns with guaranteed theoretical convergence. We propose an approximating single-actor algorithm based on this operator that trains agents directly on unaltered rewards using a proper distributional metric given by the Cramér distance. To evaluate its performance in a stochastic setting we train agents on a suite of 55 Atari 2600 games using sticky-actions and obtain state-of-the-art performance compared to other well-known algorithms in the Dopamine framework.
Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
Hypothesis learning in an automated experiment: application to combinatorial materials libraries

Maxim Ziatdinov, Yongtao Liu, Anna N. Morozovska, Eugene A. Eliseev, Xiaohang Zhang, Ichiro Takeuchi, Sergei V. Kalinin. Machine learning is rapidly becoming an integral part of experimental physical discovery via automated and high-throughput synthesis, and active experiments in scattering and electron/probe microscopy. This, in turn, necessitates the development of active learning methods capable of exploring relevant parameter spaces with the smallest number of steps. Here we introduce an active learning approach based on co-navigation of the hypothesis and experimental spaces. This is realized by combining the structured Gaussian Processes containing probabilistic models of the possible system's behaviors (hypotheses) with reinforcement learning policy refinement (discovery). This approach closely resembles classical human-driven physical discovery, when several alternative hypotheses realized via models with adjustable parameters are tested during an experiment. We demonstrate this approach for exploring concentration-induced phase transitions in combinatorial libraries of Sm-doped BiFeO3 using Piezoresponse Force Microscopy, but it is straightforward to extend it to higher-dimensional parameter spaces and more complex physical problems once the experimental workflow and hypothesis-generation are available.
DISTREAL: Distributed Resource-Aware Learning in Heterogeneous Systems

We study the problem of distributed training of neural networks (NNs) on devices with heterogeneous, limited, and time-varying availability of computational resources. We present an adaptive, resource-aware, on-device learning mechanism, DISTREAL, which is able to fully and efficiently utilize the available resources on devices in a distributed manner, increasing the convergence speed. This is achieved with a dropout mechanism that dynamically adjusts the computational complexity of training an NN by randomly dropping filters of convolutional layers of the model. Our main contribution is the introduction of a design space exploration (DSE) technique, which finds Pareto-optimal per-layer dropout vectors with respect to resource requirements and convergence speed of the training. Applying this technique, each device is able to dynamically select the dropout vector that fits its available resource without requiring any assistance from the server. We implement our solution in a federated learning (FL) system, where the availability of computational resources varies both between devices and over time, and show through extensive evaluation that we are able to significantly increase the convergence speed over the state of the art without compromising on the final accuracy.
