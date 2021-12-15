ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Application of Blockchain Technology for Educational Platform

By M. Sipek, M. Zagar, B. Mihaljevic, N. Draskovic
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Nowadays, huge amounts of data are generated every second, and a quantity of that data can be defined as sensitive. Blockchain technology has private, secure, transparent and decentralized exchange of data as native. It is adaptable and...

