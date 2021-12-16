ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways: Kirby Smart breaks down UGA's 2022 signees on Early Signing Day

By Palmer Thombs about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with...

www.on3.com

247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia is working to sign one of the nation's top recruiting classes on Wednesday and it is also practicing for the College Football Playoff. Today is the first day of the Early Signing Period and the Bulldogs have over 20 signees in the fold for the 2022 class.
NFL
sicemdawgs.com

Kirby Smart, Bulldogs comment on Signing Day and 2021 Orange Bowl

UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and three players, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine, and James Cook, spoke with the media on Wednesday about Signing Day and the 2021 Orange Bowl contest against the Michigan Wolverines. The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will face the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: Kirby Smart speaks to reporters on National Signing Day

ATHENS, Ga. -- It's National Signing Day, well, kind of. It's actually the first period of the Early Signing Period which has basically become THE National Signing Day over the past five years. Georgia currently has the nation's No. 1 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite with Texas A&M and Alabama nipping at its heels.
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Kirby Smart, UGA players share thoughts on National Signing Day class and Orange Bowl

ATHENS, Ga – University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with select Bulldog student-athletes previewed the College Football Playoff/Orange Bowl matchup against Michigan on New Year’s Eve. The Bulldogs and Wolverines kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida. On Monday Coach Smart, juniors Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and senior James Cook offered the following comments. Head Coach Kirby SmartOpening […]
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
Blue Springs Examiner

Where should Bo Nix, Max Johnson, Zach Calzada transfer? Here are some SEC schools in need

College football coaches predicted that loosening transfer restrictions on athletes would yield a free agency-like system, and that's come to fruition after the NCAA changed the rules last spring to grant immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers. The transfer portal is bursting at the seams, and it's not just full...
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix dispels rumors surrounding his decision to transfer from Auburn

Although the decision wasn’t as shocking, it still took some time for people to believe that Bo Nix was really leaving Auburn. A Pinson, Alabama native who grew up admiring Auburn and ended up living out his dream by playing quarterback for the Tigers, Nix entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday and is now searching for a new home to finish out his collegiate career.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

LSU QB Myles Brennan reverses transfer decision

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has reversed his transfer decision and will be returning to the Tigers. Brennan announced on Nov. 1 that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, six weeks later he announced he has decided to stay at LSU. If you’re wondering what changed, the answer is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Alabama football ends National Signing Day by landing elite transfer

Alabama football proved to be a recruiting force again on National Signing Day, but the cherry on top was landing one of the best transfers in the portal. As has become the expectation for Alabama football fans, Nick Saban and his staff did work on National Signing Day. Sure, he was beaten by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in the final recruiting rankings as the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 2-ranked class in the country behind the Aggies. But even then, Saban kept things rolling.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Walk-on QB likely to start Gator Bowl for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday he expects walk-on quarterback Blake Bost to start the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve against Wake Forest. Fisher said the starter entering the season, Haynes King, has returned to practice but likely isn’t quite ready to take game snaps after he broke his tibia in Week 2.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3.com

