Takeaways: Kirby Smart breaks down UGA's 2022 signees on Early Signing Day

Alabama football proved to be a recruiting force again on National Signing Day, but the cherry on top was landing one of the best transfers in the portal. As has become the expectation for Alabama football fans, Nick Saban and his staff did work on National Signing Day. Sure, he was beaten by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in the final recruiting rankings as the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 2-ranked class in the country behind the Aggies. But even then, Saban kept things rolling.

