Agriculture

China’s appetite for US beef helping bolster demand

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s appetite for US beef helping bolster demand. Beef and pork demand continue their record-setting pace in 2021. University of Missouri livestock economist Scott Brown says on the beef side, China continues to be a force. “We certainly have seen that strength be helpful,” he...

voiceofmuscatine.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Mexico#Livestock#University Of Missouri#Chinese#Asian
