China’s appetite for US beef helping bolster demand

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Export sales were down on the week, but still well over a million tons with China leading the way against a significant cancellation by unknown destinations. Most forecasts have a shift to drier weather in southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with La Nina conditions. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says that weather pattern could be a “big challenge” for production in Argentina. 56.1% of Argentina’s soybean crop is planted. Soybean meal was mostly lower on spread trade and profit taking. Bean oil was higher, supported by commercial buying. India, the world’s biggest purchaser of vegetable oils, bought 20,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybean oil ahead of the open. China’s National Grain and Oil Information Center says soybean product stocks dwindled last week because of increased demand for feed and preparations for the spring festival holiday.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO