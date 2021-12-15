BOB SPIT – WE DO NOT LIKE PEOPLE,. Winner of Top Awards at the Annecy and Ottawa Animation Film Festivals, the Acclaimed Indie Animated Feature Opens Wednesday, December 15 at Laemmle NoHo 7 in Los Angeles. Outsider Pictures is proud to announce the U.S. theatrical release of Bob Spit...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Meet Miriam Zinter: The Black woman who could pass for white with her fair skin, blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. Zinter is usually faced with uncomfortable comments from white people who don't realize she's actually Black.
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff showed off a festive photo of the new luxurious log cabin he built on his family farm. The reality star, 60, got into the holiday spirit with some indoor decorations and a fun visit from some of his and girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s friends.
Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission. In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
If you crack open a medical textbook, chances are every illustration inside will be of a Caucasian person. Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old Nigerian medical illustrator and first-year medical student, always thought it was bizarre that the public health pamphlets he received growing up showed only images of white bodies. “There would be an illustration of measles and it would be on Caucasian skin,” he tells me. “These were being handed out to a Nigerian population. Our skin is Black.”
Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
When the 1619 Project came out in The New York Times two years ago, it prompted many people to think about how slavery is central to America’s founding. On the surface, it might seem like the material is not suitable for children, with its complicated concepts and stories of violence.
Lately, rumors have been swirling that Jeff Garlin’s time with the popular sitcom The Goldbergs was coming to an end. The longtime actor was the subject of multiple misconduct complaints on the set of the hit ABC sitcom. And, as one outlet reports, this end has come a lot sooner than expected. Recently, The Goldbergs showrunners had to call in Garlin’s body double to finish the actor’s scenes on his final day.
Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
On the Thursday episode of The View, the ABC News correspondent, 61, held back tears as she revealed that her and Roker's 19-year-old son, Nicholas, has been accepted to college. Roberts shared that she and her husband, 67, had "been on a journey with our son Nick, who over his...
Rebel Wilson doesn't often share photos of her family but she had a celebratory reason to do so on Thursday as her mom officially retired. The Australian actress surprised fans when she took to social media with some images of her mother, Sue Bownds, as she hung up her teaching hat after several decades in the profession.
Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
A TEENAGER who transformed herself into a vampire goth for years ditched the get-up in an extreme makeunder and said doesn’t even recognise herself anymore. Casey Sugrue, 18, started with the eye-catching black look when she was just 13 years old but decided to turn out the more conventional style.
