Global, Regional, and National Burden of Ischemic Stroke, 1990–2019

Identifying new biomarkers beyond the established risk factors that make it possible to predict and prevent ischemic stroke has great significance. Extracellular vesicles are powerful cell"’cell messengers, containing disease-specific biomolecules, which makes them powerful diagnostic candidates. Therefore, this study aimed to identify proteins derived from extracellular vesicles enriched serum related to future ischemic stroke events, using a proteomic method. Of Japanese subjects who voluntarily participated in health checkups at our institute a number of times, 10 subjects (6 males and 4 females, age: 64.2"‰Â±"‰3.9Â years) who developed symptomatic ischemic stroke (7.3"‰Â±"‰4.4Â years' follow-up) and 10 age"’sex matched controls without brain lesions (6.7"‰Â±"‰2.8Â years' follow-up) were investigated. Extracellular vesicles enriched fractions were derived from serum collected at the baseline visit. Differentially expressed proteins were evaluated using isobaric tagging for relative and absolute protein quantification (iTRAQ)-based proteomic analysis. Of the 29 proteins identified, alpha-2-macroglobulin, complement C1q subcomponent subunit B, complement C1r subcomponent, and histidine-rich glycoprotein were significantly upregulated (2.21-, 2.15-, 2.24-, and 2.16-fold, respectively) in subjects with future ischemic stroke, as compared with controls. Our study supports the concept of serum-derived extracellular vesicles enriched fractions as biomarkers for new-onset stroke. These proteins may be useful for prediction or for targeted therapy.

