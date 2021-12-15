ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global, Regional, and National Burden of Ischemic Stroke, 1990–2019

Background and Objectives: To our knowledge, no comprehensive update of the descriptive epidemiology and trends of ischemic stroke has been released since Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2017. To examine ischemic stroke burdens at global, regional and national levels in terms of sex, age and social development index (SDI)....

Global Rate of Stroke Cases, Deaths Still Too High

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While strokes and related deaths have declined in rich nations, they remain stubbornly high worldwide, a new study says. Author Liyuan Han attributed the overall decreases to "better medical services in high-income countries, which may offer earlier detection of stroke risk factors and better control" of them.
Evidence Against a One-Size-Fits-All Approach for Stroke in the Young

Published online ahead of print in Neurology® this week, Mina Jacob and a team of over 60 investigators from 29 countries report on a pooled analysis of individual data from the “Global Outcome Assessment Life-long after stroke in young adults” (GOAL) initiative.1 This study investigated the causes of, risk factors for, and outcomes of stroke in young adults (18-50 years old) stratified by race and ethnicity, geographic region, and country income level. To accomplish this, the study used pooled individual data from 32 hospital-based cohorts conducted since 1970 across 29 countries in every continent but Antarctica. While there are limitations, the results are striking and have important implications for stroke researchers, clinicians caring for young adults with stroke, health systems planners, and policy makers worldwide.
Clarifying the burden of ovarian cancer

Standardizing medical data collection across the globe could yield valuable insights into the distribution of this often-fatal disease. Andrada Fiscutean is a freelance journalist in Bucharest, Romania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In one of the largest oncology clinics in northern Nigeria, a ragged notebook...
Proteomic analysis of extracellular vesicles enriched serum associated with future ischemic stroke

Identifying new biomarkers beyond the established risk factors that make it possible to predict and prevent ischemic stroke has great significance. Extracellular vesicles are powerful cell"’cell messengers, containing disease-specific biomolecules, which makes them powerful diagnostic candidates. Therefore, this study aimed to identify proteins derived from extracellular vesicles enriched serum related to future ischemic stroke events, using a proteomic method. Of Japanese subjects who voluntarily participated in health checkups at our institute a number of times, 10 subjects (6 males and 4 females, age: 64.2"‰Â±"‰3.9Â years) who developed symptomatic ischemic stroke (7.3"‰Â±"‰4.4Â years' follow-up) and 10 age"’sex matched controls without brain lesions (6.7"‰Â±"‰2.8Â years' follow-up) were investigated. Extracellular vesicles enriched fractions were derived from serum collected at the baseline visit. Differentially expressed proteins were evaluated using isobaric tagging for relative and absolute protein quantification (iTRAQ)-based proteomic analysis. Of the 29 proteins identified, alpha-2-macroglobulin, complement C1q subcomponent subunit B, complement C1r subcomponent, and histidine-rich glycoprotein were significantly upregulated (2.21-, 2.15-, 2.24-, and 2.16-fold, respectively) in subjects with future ischemic stroke, as compared with controls. Our study supports the concept of serum-derived extracellular vesicles enriched fractions as biomarkers for new-onset stroke. These proteins may be useful for prediction or for targeted therapy.
Characterization of Subarachnoid Hyperdensities After Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke Using Dual-Energy CT

Background and Objectives: The presence of post-interventional subarachnoid hyperdensities (SA-HD) is a relatively common finding after mechanical thrombectomy (MT). We aimed to assess the incidence, characteristics, clinical relevance and predictors of SA-HD after MT as categorized through the use of post-interventional Dual Energy-CT (DE-CT). Methods: A single-center consecutive series of...
Validation of Plasma Amyloid-β 42/40 for Detecting Alzheimer Disease Amyloid Plaques

Methods: Plasma samples (n=465) were obtained from three large Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) research cohorts in the US (n=182), Australia (n=183), and Sweden (n=100). Plasma Aβ42/Aβ40 was measured by a high precision immunoprecipitation mass spectrometry (IPMS) assay and compared to the reference standards of amyloid PET and CSF Aβ42/Aβ40.
Association of Head Injury With Late-Onset Epilepsy: Results From the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Cohort

Background and Objectives: Late-onset epilepsy (LOE; i.e., epilepsy starting in later adulthood) is affects a significant number of individuals. Head injury is also a risk factor for acquired epilepsy, but the degree to which prior head injury may contribute to LOE is less well understood. Our objective was to determine the association between head injury and subsequent development of LOE.
