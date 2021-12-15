ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Every Small Business Owner Should Know Today

marysvilleonline.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Given how much has changed about the way people do business over the last...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Central Illinois Proud

New small business owners introduced at first ever vendor show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discovering and supporting new local businesses in Peoria, that’s what the Loftie Spaces in the Warehouse District is hoping to accomplish with it’s very first vendor fair. Loftie’s Forbidden Forest vendor fair featured candles, clothing, house items, art and food on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
Forbes

The Pandemic Changed Small Business Owners’ Views Of Taking Loans

Bernardo Martinez is the Vice President of Global Merchant Lending at PayPal, leading the company’s merchant lending strategy. As businesses of all sizes navigate new pandemic mitigation factors such as vaccine and mask mandates, they now also have to deal with economic challenges such as supply chain concerns, the labor shortage and increased wages. It seems like as soon as there is a reprieve in one area, issues arise in others that could hinder or slow the recovery of small businesses around the world, which will result in a slowdown in the global economic recovery.
SMALL BUSINESS
dakotanewsnow.com

Small business owners team up at Vendors Venue

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small business owners in the Hub City have teamed up to bring personalized gifts back to the uptown mall in Aberdeen. Vendors Venue is made up of a group of local sellers who wanted to bring their products to a more convenient location for customers during the pandemic.
ABERDEEN, SD
yourmoney.com

Small business owners losing sleep over Covid impact

A report by the charity titled Building back business: tackling small business debt in the wake of Covid-19 found that many self-employed people and small businesses are continuing to struggle with the financial impact of Covid. Based on findings from a survey of callers to the charity’s free Business Debtline...
SMALL BUSINESS
franchising.com

Omicron Variant Worrying Small Business Owners

As if small business owners hadn’t already enough to worry about with the ongoing Covid pandemic, now comes the new Omicron variant. A survey of 5,632 small business owners taken last week by Alignable found that 44% are concerned about Omicron hurting their already-challenging economic recovery. Here are some other highlights from the research:
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Four ways small business owners can reignite their creativity

It’s no secret that the pandemic has forever changed the way small business owners will think about how they run their businesses and engage with their customers. A recent survey from Adobe of 3,500 small business owners in five global markets found that an overwhelming 87% of small business owners had to get creative with their business to survive the pandemic, and 63% plan to keep the changes they made moving forward.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Grants for New and Experienced Owners Now Available

It takes resources to build the skills necessary to run a business. Creating a business plan, training employees, and building a strong foundation all require time, effort, and sometimes money. Luckily, grant programs and contests can help some aspiring entrepreneurs through the startup phase. And there are also opportunities for...
SMALL BUSINESS
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memos: Holiday season survival guide for small-business owners

The holiday season is a busy and wonderful time for small-business owners. The weeks leading up to the holidays have the potential to drive the most profitable sales of the year. But between the rush of customers, holiday campaigns to manage and end-of-year reports, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
BLUFFTON, SC
WDSU

Year-end Tips for Small Business Owners

As we approach the end of the year, this is now a good time to consider a few money moves that will make a difference in your taxes. This is especially the case if you are a small business owner. Whether you are an Uber driver, freelancer, or operate a small business, C.P.A. Kemberley Washington shares few moves you can make before the clock strikes 12 on Dec. 31.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FreshBooks and Sensibill Partner to Help Small Business Owners Improve Expense Management

Sensibill technology allows FreshBooks customers to seamlessly manage business expenses. Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with global cloud accounting software provider FreshBooks. Together, the companies are automating data entry to provide small business owners with better expense management using optical character recognition (OCR) technology.
SOFTWARE
myasbn.com

Is Your Small Business Using Collaborative Software? If Not, Should It Be?

For larger established teams, collaboration software is indispensable, but for early-stage start-ups with few or no employees, there may not yet be a need. Somewhere in the evolution from early-stage to mature company however a leader will need to consider the possibility of incorporating collaborative software. The question is, are the benefits worth the cost? Should management and team leaders be seriously investigating this option or is it just a novelty distraction that will not add to your company’s success?
SOFTWARE
biggerpockets.com

Rent By Owner Success: What All First-Time Landlords Should Know

Becoming a landlord for the first time can be a daunting experience. It could be that you are an accidental landlord and want to be successful with your first “house for rent by owner.” Or, you may have purchased your first investment property to earn passive income. Whatever the case, being a landlord is an excellent way to build wealth if you are willing to do the hard work.
HOUSE RENT
The American Genius

Why you should support small businesses this holiday

It’s pretty easy to find minority-owned businesses. #BlackLivesMatter brought the need to support black-owned businesses to the forefront, but women-owned businesses need just as much support as do LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. Search your town + [group] -owned small businesses. Yelp highlights black-owned businesses currently and has a feature to search for...
SMALL BUSINESS

