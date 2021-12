Liverpool boss Klopp admits 'tricky' January market plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Roberto Firmino is back in full training. The Brazilian has been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury. Speaking ahead of Thursday's clash with Newcastle United, Klopp said: "I really don't like to talk about it because always when I say something like, 'It looks really good', then I get a call, but it looks OK in the moment. No new injuries.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO