Gold Update: Getting Close To A Bounce

 4 days ago

Maybe get a bottom today, or FOMC on Wednesday...

dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Hard Bounce After Fed Meeting

Now that the Wednesday FOMC meeting has come and gone, it appears that the gold markets have found Powell's statement and FOMC decision to be reasonably bullish. Now that we have that out of the way, it is interesting to see just how much we rallied from the lows, near the $1750 level. The market has seen a significant amount of pain in that area, so it does make sense that we would see a lot of short covering as we rose. The question now is whether or not we can continue to go higher.
investing.com

Think Gold and Silver are Due for a Bounce? Then Buy These 4 ETFs

Gold and silver prices declined this week as investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision after the latest CPI inflation report. However, prices rose marginally today, and analysts expect gold prices to rise to $1,900 per ounce in 2022. Furthermore, rising inflation could make holding precious metals more attractive than holding U.S. dollars. Hence, the SPDR Gold (GLD), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX), iShares Silver (SLV), and Global X Silver Miners (SIL) ETFs might be reasonable bets now. Read on.Precious metals have long been reliable investments in the face of rising prices for consumer goods. However, gold and silver prices have declined this week as the investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision in response to the latest inflation report. But despite seemingly heading for a fourth straight decline this week, spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,776.23 per ounce, while spot silver prices gained 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce on December 10.
kitco.com

Gold and silver bounce, not very impressive

Friday’s jobs number was a disaster. The drop in the employment number indicated no job growth and many were giving up and not looking. After the news hit, gold and silver bounced while platinum remained under pressure. The bounce was weak with no action and looks to be a simple...
theedgemarkets.com

Gold futures close untraded

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed untraded on Tuesday (Dec 14), said a dealer. Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd dealer Carmen Yoon said the US COMEX gold futures prices held steady, caught between lower bond yields and a stronger US dollar, as investors watched for signs of how soon the US central bank could wind down pandemic support measures when it meets over the next two days starting from Tuesday.
gold-eagle.com

‘The Collapse Is Coming…Buy Physical Gold’ - Robert Kiyosaki

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by none other than, personal finance legend, Robert Kiyosaki. Pulling no punches, the best-selling economic author makes his case for the imminent collapse of the entire paper money system. The two diehard gold bugs position precious metals within...
gold-eagle.com

Recent Daily Gold News: Gold Extends Consolidation

The gold futures contract gained 0.46% on Friday, as it retraced its Thursday’s loss of 0.5%. The market continues to fluctuate following the late November decline and a breakdown below the $1,800 level. It sold off in a reaction to strengthening U.S. dollar and volatile stock prices, among other factors. This morning gold is trading slightly higher, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stocks: Are Space Helmets Required?

Super Force Signals (SFS) is being rebranded as Super Gold Signals (SGS at https://supergoldsignals.com), to reflect the growing global importance of gold. Unique Introduction For Gold-Eagle Readers: Send me an email to [email protected] and I’ll send you my free “Inflation Thunder Now!” gold stocks video report. I’ll also include 3 of my next Super Force Surge Signals free of charge, as I send them to paid subscribers. Thank you!
investing.com

Shiba Inu Opens Buying Opportunity Before Native Token SHIB Breaks Out

Shiba Inu Opens Buying Opportunity Before Native Token SHIB Breaks Out. SHIB develops a bullish reversal pattern. Shiba Inu has been experiencing a tight consolidation, possibly fueling a breakout. The anticipated goal is near the ATH. For around a week and a half, the famous meme coin Shiba Inu has...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Nearly All Higher, Wheat Gets a Bounce

March corn and March soybeans closed higher Wednesday, supported by a decent week of export sales and new marketing year highs for corn and wheat. All three U.S. wheats posted double-digit gains with March Minneapolis wheat closing up 17 1/2 cents, completely erasing Wednesday’s loss. March corn closed up...
gold-eagle.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

London (Dec 17) Gold (0.47%) and silver (0.23%) have moved higher overnight leading into the European open. The yellow metal is building on the 1.27% increase from Thursday's session and now trades at $1807/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading 0.39% higher but spot WTI has dropped -0.27%.
CBS DFW

AAA Predicts Winter Holiday Travel, On The Road And In The Air, To Rebound At Record Numbers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There is a major increase in the number of people hitting the road and taking to the skies this holiday season, compared to 2020. According to AAA, more than 8 million Texans will be traveling between now and the New Year… and it may not be smooth sailing. Traveling may be a major headache this holiday season as millions are expected to head out for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Before sunrise on Friday morning the Lines weren’t that long at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but that’s expected to change quickly. Travel is up 32% compared to last year...
gold-eagle.com

Gold reverses, short squeeze or turnaround

New York (Dec 16) Yesterday, we wrote that gold, silver and platinum were waiting on the FED and that they were pricing in a big decision. Once again, the FED tried to cover the ignorance of their ways and took the easy way out, delivering the weakest decision. They will taper QE and have three rate hikes in 2022.
gold-eagle.com

Asian Metals Market Update: Fed Speeds Up The Drawdown

Federal Reserve Chairman U turn on inflation this year was politically motivated just to get a Re-nomination. Inflation and worries over price rise has resulted in Biden’s approval rating hitting lowest in his presidency. Inflation is the headline in every media in USA. Next year there is the US Senate elections. (In November 2022). Inflation stance from “Transitory” to “Enemy No.1” is pure politics and nothing else. Inflation cannot be controlled in one day. It will take atleast three months to control inflation.
