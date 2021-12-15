Gold Update: Getting Close To A Bounce

Now that the Wednesday FOMC meeting has come and gone, it appears that the gold markets have found Powell's statement and FOMC decision to be reasonably bullish. Now that we have that out of the way, it is interesting to see just how much we rallied from the lows, near the $1750 level. The market has seen a significant amount of pain in that area, so it does make sense that we would see a lot of short covering as we rose. The question now is whether or not we can continue to go higher.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO