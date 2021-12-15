ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is The Fed Making A HUGE Mistake? - Danielle DiMartino Booth

Can The Fed Raise Interest Rates with the yield curve inverted? -...

CNN

The Fed's huge challenge: Taming inflation, without starting a recession

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden is taking the political punches for high inflation. But price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, not the White House. And prices are anything but stable right now. Consumer prices spiked in November at the fastest pace since 1982....
Street.Com

How the Fed Might Make the Markets Better… or Worse

As we approach the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of 2021, we must look back while also looking ahead to what is about to happen. In a word, it is Change. Or, it could be Inflation, which is what the committee seems to be fretting about. Inflation is very real, with supply chain clogs and product shortages amid strong demand and sharp increases in labor costs. All these factors and more impact consumer and producer prices; we saw the former rise in November to their highest level in nearly 40 years, with the Consumer Price Index up 6.8% year over year.
kitco.com

It's a mistake to link higher Fed rates with lower gold prices

Guest(s): Christopher Ecclestone Principal and Mining Strategist, Hallgarten & Co. It's a mistake to link a more aggressive Federal Reserve with lower gold prices, said Christopher Ecclestone, principal and mining strategist at Hallgarten & Co, told Michelle Makori, lead anchor and Editor-in-Chief of Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Mines and Money London conference.
NewsBreak
Economy
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
