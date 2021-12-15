Is The Fed Making A HUGE Mistake? - Danielle DiMartino Booth

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden is taking the political punches for high inflation. But price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, not the White House. And prices are anything but stable right now. Consumer prices spiked in November at the fastest pace since 1982....
Investor Peter Boockvar is slamming the Federal Reserve over surging inflation that's driving up the cost of essential, big-ticket items. As Fed policy makers gather for their two-day meeting on interest rates, Boockvar warnsthere's little they can do to cool prices. "Monetary policy mostly and pretty much predominantly influences the...
As we approach the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of 2021, we must look back while also looking ahead to what is about to happen. In a word, it is Change. Or, it could be Inflation, which is what the committee seems to be fretting about. Inflation is very real, with supply chain clogs and product shortages amid strong demand and sharp increases in labor costs. All these factors and more impact consumer and producer prices; we saw the former rise in November to their highest level in nearly 40 years, with the Consumer Price Index up 6.8% year over year.
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
The Federal Reserve is now fighting the strongest inflationary environment since the 1980s, and pressure is mounting for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to begin not just tapering asset purchases, but hiking interest rates. Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News, that...
Guest(s): Christopher Ecclestone Principal and Mining Strategist, Hallgarten & Co. It's a mistake to link a more aggressive Federal Reserve with lower gold prices, said Christopher Ecclestone, principal and mining strategist at Hallgarten & Co, told Michelle Makori, lead anchor and Editor-in-Chief of Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Mines and Money London conference.
At the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it's taking aggressive steps towards the tapering of bond purchases to fight off inflation. See:...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday started to make moves to maintain price stability at all costs in the face of the largest interest rate increase since the 1980s.
All eyes were on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the market digested the news Wednesday on what the central bank will do to keep the economy rebounding from the pandemic while countering the hot inflation that has consumers’ wallets sizzling. Market observers were betting the Fed will conclude...
S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) showed a modest decline for the week, from $215.97 to $215.87. S&P 500 price to earnings (PE) ratio increased to 21.8, as the index increased +3.8% this week. S&P 500 earnings yield is now 4.58%, still well above the 10-year Treasury bond rate currently...
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
One of the biggest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups – The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) – has recently put up a petition to gain some significant backing and attention for the emergency stimulus check amounting to $1,400. This is for them to cope up with record-high inflation rates.
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
