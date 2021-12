MORRIS – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta was firing on all cylinders in a 72-44 rout of West Central Area from the Tiger Center on Friday. The Tigers forced 24 turnovers, many of which led to easy buckets on the other end of the floor. They built up a 29-point halftime lead during a cold stretch by the Knights, who hit their first two shots of the game before going nearly 10 minutes without a field goal, shooting 0-12 from the floor during that span.

MORRIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO